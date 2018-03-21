Aspen girls lacrosse wins third straight game, rolls by Steamboat Springs 14-1

The greatest hurdle for the Aspen High School girls lacrosse team at this juncture in the season is simply building that coach-player relationship. With first-year head coach Amanda Trendell only a few weeks into her new job, everyone's had to get to know each other on the fly.

"We are doing pretty well for only knowing each other for 10 days," Trendell joked. "The biggest thing is getting to know each other as a new coach and building that trust so we can continue to push the envelope on creativity and new systems."

Since the season-opening loss at Chatfield on March 10, the Skiers haven't faced too much competition. The most recent win came Wednesday, when Aspen beat visiting Steamboat Springs 14-1 on the AHS turf.

The Skiers led 10-0 at halftime and the second half was played with a running clock.

"Aspen is a good team and they played well and we did the best we could against them," SSHS coach Betsy Frick said. "I'm actually really proud of the way Steamboat played. Aspen, they are more skilled. They have more state experience, more Front Range experience, but I thought we held our own pretty well."

Steamboat had a chance to take an early lead only a few seconds into the game, but AHS goalie Livi Carr did her job against the Sailors' attack and once the Aspen offense got going, goals came in a hurry.

The quick second half was more competitive, which prompted Trendell to call a timeout and tell her players to pick it back up.

"We want to execute and we want to play up to our standard," she said. "That comes with us just trying to understand the new attack we put in and getting comfortable with each other, knowing each other's strengths, knowing how to move, knowing who wants what lane. Everything is really starting to come together, which is nice."

Aspen led 11-0 before Steamboat's Lucy Shimek scored her team's lone goal with about 12 minutes to play.

The Sailors fell to 2-4 overall with the loss. They play again Saturday against Liberty in Colorado Springs.

"The score doesn't show it, but I was really happy with the way we played defense," Frick said of the Aspen game. "We definitely struggled with ground balls and they outdid us on draw control. Possession time they had a lot more, but overall I thought we played well."

Aspen, now 3-1 overall, is off for spring break. The Skiers will return to action on April 4 at home against Fruita Monument.

