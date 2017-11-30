Aspen High School girls basketball falls to Cedaredge in season opener on Thursday
November 30, 2017
The Aspen High School girls basketball team opened its season Thursday, Nov. 30, with a 52-8 loss to Cedaredge at the Cowboy Shootout in Meeker.
AHS (0-1) trailed 20-5 at halftime and was outscored 21-0 in the third quarter. Sophomore Climary Sanchez led the Skiers with six points. Sophomore Kat Goralka also had a basket.
Cedaredge (1-0) had two players in double digits, led by 11 points from Jade McGovern.
The three-day tournament continues Friday. Aspen will play at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
