Aspen Cycling Club results: Woody Creek-Old Snowmass-Lenado
May 10, 2018
Aspen Cycling Club results from May 9, 2018
Woody Creek-Old Snowmass-Lenado race
Mens A (Open) 17 Miles
1 0:47:31 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:47:31 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
3 0:47:32 STROKES, Gregory STRAFE
4 0:47:42 HILL, Dean Limelight Hotel
5 0:47:43 ANDERSON, Ian Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:47:43 LARSON, Chance RFMBA Trail Agents
7 0:47:50 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel
8 0:48:16 SANTINI, Peter Limelight Hotel
9 0:48:19 KOORN, Jan Pieter Limelight Hotel
10 0:48:49 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski
11 0:48:58 BRADLEY, Rick
12 0:49:32 LASH, Colby Bicycle Outfitters
13 0:50:06 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen
14 0:50:41 SHEA, Michael Aztech Mountain
15 0:50:59 ECKART, Charlie RFMBA Trail Agents
DNF GRAYBILL, Marshall
Womens A (Open) 17 Miles
1 0:59:24 WIMMER, Maria Sacred Cycle
Mens B (Advanced) 17 Miles
1 0:51:52 PIAMPIANO, John-Mark
1 0:51:52 CAPSHAW-TAYLOR, Michael
3 0:51:54 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel
4 0:52:02 CHERNOSKY, David Sklar Masters Cycling
5 0:52:04 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:52:06 TUDDENHAM, Luke
7 0:52:06 DAVIS, Brad
8 0:52:06 LINN, John Limelight Hotel
9 0:52:08 SCHMALANDT, Mike
10 0:52:09 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School
11 0:52:10 GALLAGHER, Quinn
12 0:52:11 SCANLON, Michael C Basalt Bike & Ski
13 0:52:12 GOERGEN, Peter Limelight Hotel
14 0:52:15 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
15 0:52:20 SIRIANNI, Phil
16 0:52:22 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
17 0:52:24 THOMPSON, Nigel
18 0:52:27 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
19 0:52:41 MISCHKE, Joel Basalt Bike & Ski
20 0:53:11 PINTO, Nick Guy Fieris Ride to Flavortown
21 0:53:19 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen
DNF SINGER, Charlie Limelight Hotel
Womens B (Advanced) 17 Miles
1 1:01:03 SMITH, Aleks
Mens C (Novice) 17 Miles
1 0:58:04 MERRILL, Nate
2 0:58:16 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
3 1:00:40 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
4 1:00:54 LEHMAN, Henry
5 1:02:18 SANDERS, Ben
Womens C (Novice) 17 Miles
1 0:58:32 KEEL, Katherine
2 0:58:41 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel
3 0:59:19 SHAW, Sara
4 1:05:57 SCHOENDORF, Emily
Mens Masters (50+) 17 Miles
1 0:57:55 ROGERS, David
2 0:58:00 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen
3 0:58:07 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance / Litespeed
4 0:58:17 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
5 0:58:23 DUBE, Matt
6 0:58:29 COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen
7 0:59:14 ARMSTRONG, Mike Hub of Aspen
8 1:02:15 GOBA, Agustin
Womens Masters (50+) 17 Miles
1 0:58:30 MELLIN, Heidi Limelight Hotel
2 1:01:29 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel
Mens Grand Masters (60+) 17 Miles
1 0:57:48 KREUZ, Kevin
2 0:58:13 PIERCE, Danny
3 0:58:13 SMITH, Wade
4 0:58:20 BENEDETTI, Rob
5 0:58:40 PEIRCE, Fred Basalt Bike & Ski
6 0:58:50 OLENICK, Bob No Problem
7 1:00:17 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi
8 1:00:30 GRICE, John
9 1:01:17 MURTAGH, Patrick
10 1:07:41 JONES, Larry
Mens Super Grand Masters (70+) 17 Miles
1 1:00:44 PHILLIPS, John Limelight Hotel
2 1:00:57 OVEREYNDER, Phil
3 1:04:16 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing
Mens Super Grand Masters (80+) 5 Miles
1 0:36:27 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem
High School Boys (grades 9-12) 17 Miles
1 0:58:12 KLEIN, Caden Hub of Aspen
Race marshals: Tina Smith, Brian Johnson, Winter Bledsoe, Alexander Loeffler, Kristin Klein, Christian Kelly, Kevin Wilson, Braulio Jerez, Dave Eisele.
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.