 Aspen Cycling Club results: Woody Creek-Old Snowmass-Lenado | AspenTimes.com

Aspen Cycling Club results: Woody Creek-Old Snowmass-Lenado

Aspen Times staff report

Aspen Cycling Club results from May 9, 2018

Woody Creek-Old Snowmass-Lenado race

Mens A (Open) 17 Miles

1 0:47:31 LEONARD, Scott Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:47:31 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

3 0:47:32 STROKES, Gregory STRAFE

4 0:47:42 HILL, Dean Limelight Hotel

5 0:47:43 ANDERSON, Ian Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:47:43 LARSON, Chance RFMBA Trail Agents

7 0:47:50 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel

8 0:48:16 SANTINI, Peter Limelight Hotel

9 0:48:19 KOORN, Jan Pieter Limelight Hotel

10 0:48:49 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski

11 0:48:58 BRADLEY, Rick

12 0:49:32 LASH, Colby Bicycle Outfitters

13 0:50:06 NEWTON, Tyler Hub of Aspen

14 0:50:41 SHEA, Michael Aztech Mountain

15 0:50:59 ECKART, Charlie RFMBA Trail Agents

DNF GRAYBILL, Marshall

Womens A (Open) 17 Miles

1 0:59:24 WIMMER, Maria Sacred Cycle

Mens B (Advanced) 17 Miles

1 0:51:52 PIAMPIANO, John-Mark

1 0:51:52 CAPSHAW-TAYLOR, Michael

3 0:51:54 CALLAHAN, John Limelight Hotel

4 0:52:02 CHERNOSKY, David Sklar Masters Cycling

5 0:52:04 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:52:06 TUDDENHAM, Luke

7 0:52:06 DAVIS, Brad

8 0:52:06 LINN, John Limelight Hotel

9 0:52:08 SCHMALANDT, Mike

10 0:52:09 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School

11 0:52:10 GALLAGHER, Quinn

12 0:52:11 SCANLON, Michael C Basalt Bike & Ski

13 0:52:12 GOERGEN, Peter Limelight Hotel

14 0:52:15 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

15 0:52:20 SIRIANNI, Phil

16 0:52:22 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

17 0:52:24 THOMPSON, Nigel

18 0:52:27 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

19 0:52:41 MISCHKE, Joel Basalt Bike & Ski

20 0:53:11 PINTO, Nick Guy Fieris Ride to Flavortown

21 0:53:19 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen

DNF SINGER, Charlie Limelight Hotel

Womens B (Advanced) 17 Miles

1 1:01:03 SMITH, Aleks

Mens C (Novice) 17 Miles

1 0:58:04 MERRILL, Nate

2 0:58:16 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

3 1:00:40 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

4 1:00:54 LEHMAN, Henry

5 1:02:18 SANDERS, Ben

Womens C (Novice) 17 Miles

1 0:58:32 KEEL, Katherine

2 0:58:41 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel

3 0:59:19 SHAW, Sara

4 1:05:57 SCHOENDORF, Emily

Mens Masters (50+) 17 Miles

1 0:57:55 ROGERS, David

2 0:58:00 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen

3 0:58:07 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance / Litespeed

4 0:58:17 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

5 0:58:23 DUBE, Matt

6 0:58:29 COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen

7 0:59:14 ARMSTRONG, Mike Hub of Aspen

8 1:02:15 GOBA, Agustin

Womens Masters (50+) 17 Miles

1 0:58:30 MELLIN, Heidi Limelight Hotel

2 1:01:29 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel

Mens Grand Masters (60+) 17 Miles

1 0:57:48 KREUZ, Kevin

2 0:58:13 PIERCE, Danny

3 0:58:13 SMITH, Wade

4 0:58:20 BENEDETTI, Rob

5 0:58:40 PEIRCE, Fred Basalt Bike & Ski

6 0:58:50 OLENICK, Bob No Problem

7 1:00:17 SLIVA, Glenn Ruedi

8 1:00:30 GRICE, John

9 1:01:17 MURTAGH, Patrick

10 1:07:41 JONES, Larry

Mens Super Grand Masters (70+) 17 Miles

1 1:00:44 PHILLIPS, John Limelight Hotel

2 1:00:57 OVEREYNDER, Phil

3 1:04:16 ADAMSON, John Twisted Spokes Racing

Mens Super Grand Masters (80+) 5 Miles

1 0:36:27 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem

High School Boys (grades 9-12) 17 Miles

1 0:58:12 KLEIN, Caden Hub of Aspen

Race marshals: Tina Smith, Brian Johnson, Winter Bledsoe, Alexander Loeffler, Kristin Klein, Christian Kelly, Kevin Wilson, Braulio Jerez, Dave Eisele.

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.