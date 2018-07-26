Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek from July 18, 2018

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

SMUGGLER -—HUNTER CREEK

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 18, 2018

Mens A (Open) Long Course

1 1:12:37 LARSON, Chance RFMBA Trail Agents

2 1:14:13 HILL, Dean Limelight Hotel

Recommended Stories For You

3 1:14:44 JOHNSON, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

4 1:16:01 STROKES, Gregory STRAFE

5 1:19:50 POOL, Aaron Hub of Aspen

6 1:20:16 BRANDT, Chris Honey Stinger / Bontrager

7 1:20:28 SHEA, Michael Aztech Mountain

8 1:21:58 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

9 1:25:03 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel

10 1:36:14 FEER, Wheeler CRMS

DNF LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

Womens A (Open) Long Course

1 1:43:53 TORY, Caroline

Mens B (Advanced) Long Course

1 1:19:56 DENNY, Steven No Problem

2 1:19:57 HOGAN, Morris Freaks

3 1:20:12 STARK, Milo Freaks

4 1:23:16 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen

5 1:24:47 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

6 1:27:04 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

7 1:27:29 TUDDENHAM, Luke

8 1:27:52 LINN, John Limelight Hotel

9 1:29:37 LINDBERG, Cal

10 1:33:28 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

11 1:34:29 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School

12 1:39:05 GUNION, Andy Limelight Hotel

13 1:42:52 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen

DNF SINGER, Charlie Limelight Hotel

DNF GOERGEN, Peter Limelight Hotel

DNF VOORHEES, Pete

Mens C (Novice) Short Course

1 0:54:18 JOHNSON, Finn Roaring Fork Cycling

2 1:02:14 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen

3 1:06:12 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

4 1:07:42 MURPHY, Marshall

5 1:09:31 SANDERS, Ben

6 1:12:59 SANDLER, Michael

Womens C (Novice) Short Course

1 1:23:08 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens Masters (50+) Short Course

1 0:58:14 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

2 0:59:54 COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen

3 1:04:19 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen

DNF ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski

Womens Masters (50+) Short Course

1 1:22:17 PORTER, Cathy Basalt Bike & Ski

Mens Grand Masters (60+) Short Course

1 0:57:50 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen

2 1:15:14 OULUND, Jack

Mens Super Grand Masters (80+) Short Course(B)

1 2:45:30 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem

High School Boys (grades 9-12) Short Course

1 0:54:20 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel

Race Marshals: John Grice, Charlie Eckart, Peter Santini, Phil Overeynder, Chip Chilson

Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.