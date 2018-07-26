Aspen Cycling Club results: Smuggler-Hunter Creek from July 18, 2018
July 26, 2018
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
SMUGGLER -—HUNTER CREEK
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 18, 2018
Mens A (Open) Long Course
1 1:12:37 LARSON, Chance RFMBA Trail Agents
2 1:14:13 HILL, Dean Limelight Hotel
Recommended Stories For You
3 1:14:44 JOHNSON, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
4 1:16:01 STROKES, Gregory STRAFE
5 1:19:50 POOL, Aaron Hub of Aspen
6 1:20:16 BRANDT, Chris Honey Stinger / Bontrager
7 1:20:28 SHEA, Michael Aztech Mountain
8 1:21:58 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
9 1:25:03 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel
10 1:36:14 FEER, Wheeler CRMS
DNF LOGAN, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
Womens A (Open) Long Course
1 1:43:53 TORY, Caroline
Mens B (Advanced) Long Course
1 1:19:56 DENNY, Steven No Problem
2 1:19:57 HOGAN, Morris Freaks
3 1:20:12 STARK, Milo Freaks
4 1:23:16 KLUG, Chris Hub of Aspen
5 1:24:47 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
6 1:27:04 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
7 1:27:29 TUDDENHAM, Luke
8 1:27:52 LINN, John Limelight Hotel
9 1:29:37 LINDBERG, Cal
10 1:33:28 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
11 1:34:29 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School
12 1:39:05 GUNION, Andy Limelight Hotel
13 1:42:52 FAAS, Michael Hub of Aspen
DNF SINGER, Charlie Limelight Hotel
DNF GOERGEN, Peter Limelight Hotel
DNF VOORHEES, Pete
Mens C (Novice) Short Course
1 0:54:18 JOHNSON, Finn Roaring Fork Cycling
2 1:02:14 HERSHBERGER, Jonathan Hub of Aspen
3 1:06:12 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
4 1:07:42 MURPHY, Marshall
5 1:09:31 SANDERS, Ben
6 1:12:59 SANDLER, Michael
Womens C (Novice) Short Course
1 1:23:08 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens Masters (50+) Short Course
1 0:58:14 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
2 0:59:54 COLE, Jeffrey Hub of Aspen
3 1:04:19 DIMARIA, Danny Hub of Aspen
DNF ARMSTRONG, Mike Basalt Bike & Ski
Womens Masters (50+) Short Course
1 1:22:17 PORTER, Cathy Basalt Bike & Ski
Mens Grand Masters (60+) Short Course
1 0:57:50 PAUSSA, Jim Hub of Aspen
2 1:15:14 OULUND, Jack
Mens Super Grand Masters (80+) Short Course(B)
1 2:45:30 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem
High School Boys (grades 9-12) Short Course
1 0:54:20 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel
Race Marshals: John Grice, Charlie Eckart, Peter Santini, Phil Overeynder, Chip Chilson
Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
Trending In: Sports & Outdoors
Trending Sitewide
- Lance Armstrong, an Airstream and an incredibly ‘raw’ cycling podcast
- Witness: Teague made heroic attempt to aid unconscious friend at Ruedi
- Valley community remembers Teague, Varra after their deaths in Ruedi
- Firefighting team aims to “speed up” effort to snuff Lake Christine Fire
- Finding devastation on the familiar slopes of Basalt Mountain