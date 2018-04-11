Aspen boys lacrosse wins at Grand Junction, AHS girls lax wins at Summit

Aspen boys lacrosse wins easily at Grand Junction

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team won its fourth game in a row Wednesday with a 16-4 victory at Grand Junction. The AHS junior varsity team also came away with a 13-1 win.

The Skiers improved to 4-1 overall, the lone loss coming in the season opener against Steamboat Springs. Aspen only sits a couple spots outside the Class 4A top 10 in this week's CHSAANow.com poll.

Aspen next plays Friday at Summit before playing Saturday at Thompson Valley, ranked No. 2 in 4A.

Aspen girls lacrosse has no issues vs. Summit, wins 16-2

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team rolled to an easy 16-2 win at Summit on Wednesday.

With the win, the Skiers improve to 5-2 overall. The win also was a big bounce back performance from their 17-4 loss to Denver East on Saturday.

Aspen's next game will be Friday when it plays at Battle Mountain. AHS also hosts Pine Creek on Saturday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com