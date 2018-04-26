Aspen boys lacrosse tames Tigers yet again, still perfect in league play

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team was able to keep visiting Grand Junction at bay in the first half before pulling away in the second for a relatively easy 18-7 win Thursday at Iselin Field.

"They have some really good athletes out there. There's three or four kids who can really run with the ball and have great skills," AHS coach David Miller said of G.J. "Our team played reasonably well. I think our defense got caught sleeping a number of times, but that just comes with game-time experience. Offense played great; we had a bunch of assisted goals, which is something different than we've had in the past."

The Skiers led 5-2 after a quarter and 10-5 at halftime. A flurry of goals midway through the third quarter put them ahead 14-7 going into the fourth, where they tacked on four more to finish out the contest.

Jordan Hornburg had four goals to lead Aspen. AHS also beat the Tigers 16-4 on April 11 at Canyon View Park.

The loss dropped Grand Junction to 4-9 overall and 3-5 in league play. At 8-2 overall and 6-0 in league play, Aspen remains in the driver's seat for the league title with four games remaining.

The Skiers play Friday at Telluride before a Tuesday trip to Fruita Monument, a game that will likely decide who gets the league crown. AHS already beat Fruita once this season, winning 9-7 on April 3 in Aspen.

"You never know," Miller said. "I only feel good when the game is over and we get the 'W'. Anything can happen in the game of lacrosse."

Aspen will finish out the regular season with back-to-back home games, the first a May 4 contest against Telluride before a May 5 matchup with Durango.

The Skiers were effectively ranked No. 11 this week in CHSAANow.com's Class 4A poll, the top vote-getter to not make the top 10.

Note: The AHS players have decided to come together and honor Kellie Schenck with banners on the goals for the remainder of the season. Schenck, a former teacher and coach in the school district, died in 2015.

