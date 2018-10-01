Aspen boys golf leads by a stroke after Day 1 of state tournament

BOULDER — Jack Pevny felt like money on the greens, and that paid off for the Aspen High School junior Monday on the first day of the Class 3A state golf tournament at Boulder Country Club. He led the Skiers by shooting 2-under-par 68 to finish the day third, three strokes back of the lead.

"Pevny knew yesterday after the practice round that he was putting well," AHS coach Mary Woulfe said on Monday. "It's a challenging putting course, and they were frustrated a little bit after the practice round with the putting, except for Jack. He liked the greens."

With seniors Jack Hughes (2-over, T6) and Dawson Holmes (4-over, T10) also putting together solid rounds, the Skiers are a collective 4-over at the midway point of the tournament, holding down a one shot lead over powerhouse Kent Denver.

Should they hold off the Sun Devils Tuesday in the final round, it would be the first state championship in boys golf for the Skiers. Kent Denver is tied with a state record nine championships, the last coming in 2016. Class 5A Regis Jesuit also has nine.

"Pevny played a very clean, very solid round," Woulfe said. "There weren't a lot of low scores here when the Pac-12 played here. It's really because of how the greens are protected. It's not about length here, it's about approach to the green."

Aspen's fourth golfer, senior Dominic Lanese, came up flat on Monday, shooting a 13-over 83 to finish the day tied for 35th in a field of 84 golfers. Because of the high score, Lanese will be among the first to tee off Tuesday in Round 2, and Woulfe believes this could be beneficial.

If Lanese can bounce back with a low round, he could be an important anchor point as the leaders finish up their rounds. Only the top three players factor into the team score.

"Dominic just really struggled today and was never able to quite recover," Woulfe said. "Dominic can go low. He was struggling with his ball striking and (assistant coach Don Buchholz) got with him and helped him out a little bit" after the round.

Eaton's Peter Grossenbacher is the Round 1 leader, having shot 5-under 65. In second is Kent Denver's Jackson Klutznick, part of the same family that once had a stake in the Aspen Skiing Co. He shot 3-under 67 to hold off Pevny by a stroke.

Grossenbacher, Klutznick and Pevny will tee off at 10:57 a.m. from the first hole Tuesday in the final pairing. Hughes has a 10:39 a.m. tee time, Holmes a 10:30 a.m. tee time and Lanese a 9:09 a.m. tee time.

While Aspen and Kent Denver are only separated by a stroke, Holy Family is third, another 10 strokes back of the Sun Devils. Eaton is fourth at 25-over, while Basalt is fifth at 31-over.

BHS senior Holden Kleager led the Longhorns on Monday, shooting a 5-over 75 for a tie for 13th. Junior Blake Exelbert is tied for 28th at 12-over, sophomore Tyler Sims tied for 41st at 14-over, and senior Tyler Dollahan tied for 66th at 19-over.

