Aspen boys basketball opens season with 50-33 win over Soroco

The Aspen High School boys basketball team opened its season Thursday with a 50-33 win over Soroco in the first round of the Cowboy Shootout in Meeker. The Skiers led 25-16 at halftime.

Senior Dillon Leasure led Aspen with 10 points, while junior Noah Hollander had 9.

Aspen (1-0) will next play Rangely at 4:30 p.m. today in Meeker.