Aspen-based Ski.com selects winner for Epic Dream Job

A 19-year-old photographer and filmmaker from Bozeman, Montana, was selected by Aspen-based Ski.com for its Epic Dream Job visiting ski resorts this winter.

Jackson Lebsack was picked from more than 1,100 people who submitted video applications for what Ski.com and its partners labeled "the on-mountain job of a lifetime."

"We have been blown away by the large quantity and exceptional quality of video application submissions we have received," Dan Sherman, chief marketing officer of Ski.com said in a statement. "In the end, we chose Jackson due to his unique narrative and visual storytelling talents, engaging personality and love for travel and skiing."

Ski.com was founded in 1971 and is North America's largest provider of mountain vacation packages.

Each applicant for the Epic Dream Job had to submit a video application of less than 60 seconds. Ski.com officials reviewed the clips and Lebsack was offered the job Monday via live video chat. He accepted immediately and admitted he was "freaking out" at the opportunity.

Lebsack will fly to seven countries on three continents this winter and ski or ride at more than one dozen resorts served by the Epic Pass, offered by Vail Resorts. He will be outfitted with video equipment from GoPro and be tasked with documenting his experiences at each of the resorts he visits.

Oh, yeah, and he gets paid $10,000 for doing it.

Over the course of two months, he will visit resorts in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, France and Japan.

Lebsack used a relaxed delivery and polished video production to win the competition. He is a native of Hood River, Oregon. He withdrew from Montana State University after one semester after creating his film and photography business, JL Media.

His application can be viewed at youtu.be/WpKUu2D_COk.

Sherman said the video applications were inspiring because they showed how enthused people are about skiing and snowboarding.

"In fact, we have been so moved by the genuine camaraderie formed around this job search that we will be creating additional Dream Job opportunities for select applicants to be announced soon," Sherman said.