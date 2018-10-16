Aspen, Basalt volleyball teams win Tuesday

AHS takes nonconference match at Vail

Aspen High's volleyball team won for the fourth time in five matches with a four-set victory Tuesday night at nonconference foe Vail Mountain.

After dropping the first set 25-15, the Skiers rolled through with three consecutive set wins (25-21, 25-18, 25-17) to improve to 14-5 overall.

The Skiers, who at 5-1 remain in the Western Slope title hunt, return to conference play Thursday when they host Grand Valley (8-9, 5-2).

Aspen then plays on the road at Cedaredge, which is second in the standings, next week before closing the season with home games against Roaring Fork then Moffat County (both teams are in the bottom half of the conference).

Basalt wins in four sets at Rifle

Basalt's volleyball team picked up its fourth win of the season with a four-set victory at Rifle in a nonconference game.

After losing a close one in the first set (26-24), Basalt rallied for wins of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-20.

The Longhorns (4-13 overall, 0-10 Western Slope) return to conference play Saturday against visiting Gunnison. Rifle drops to 1-19 overall