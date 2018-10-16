Aspen, Basalt volleyball teams win Tuesday
October 16, 2018
AHS takes nonconference match at Vail
Aspen High's volleyball team won for the fourth time in five matches with a four-set victory Tuesday night at nonconference foe Vail Mountain.
After dropping the first set 25-15, the Skiers rolled through with three consecutive set wins (25-21, 25-18, 25-17) to improve to 14-5 overall.
The Skiers, who at 5-1 remain in the Western Slope title hunt, return to conference play Thursday when they host Grand Valley (8-9, 5-2).
Aspen then plays on the road at Cedaredge, which is second in the standings, next week before closing the season with home games against Roaring Fork then Moffat County (both teams are in the bottom half of the conference).
Basalt wins in four sets at Rifle
Recommended Stories For You
Basalt's volleyball team picked up its fourth win of the season with a four-set victory at Rifle in a nonconference game.
After losing a close one in the first set (26-24), Basalt rallied for wins of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-20.
The Longhorns (4-13 overall, 0-10 Western Slope) return to conference play Saturday against visiting Gunnison. Rifle drops to 1-19 overall
Trending In: Sports & Outdoors
- Aspen ParkRun: A free 5K race that comes with donuts and coffee
- Colbert’s Prep Playbook: Chaos reigns in battle for league titles
- Aspen High boys soccer beats Grand Valley, 6-0, holds on to playoff hopes
- Reardon, defense lead Basalt football over Delta, take sole lead in 2A WSL
- Scott Mercier: Do bikes change lives?
Trending Sitewide
- Is affordable housing no longer affordable in Aspen?
- Aspen’s parking problems persist as director plays whack-a-mole
- Business Monday: Chasing the American dream at the Roaring Fork Grill in El Jebel
- Sex assault suspects appear in court together in Aspen
- ‘Cowboy’ Jim Crowley recollects his 100 years in Fryingpan Valley and Basalt