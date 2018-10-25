Aspen, Basalt soccer seasons come to an end with playoff losses

Aspen, Basalt soccer seasons come to an end in first round

The Aspen High School boys soccer season came to an end Thursday with a 4-0 loss to No. 2 seed Kent Denver in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament. The Skiers, the No. 31 seed, trailed 3-0 at halftime.

Aspen finishes the year 6-9 overall. It was their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season, which also ended with a playoff loss to Kent Denver. The Sun Devils will face No. 15 seed Strive Prep-Smart Academy in the second round.

Also Thursday, the Basalt High School boys soccer team had its season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to No. 7 seed Faith Christian. The Longhorns, seeded No. 26, finish the season 7-9 overall.

Faith Christian will play No. 23 seed The Academy in the second round.

The rest of the 3A Western Slope League had mixed results, as well. No. 4 seed Roaring Fork was the highlight, winning 5-0 over No. 29 seed Valley on Thursday. No. 8 seed Vail Mountain was upset by No. 25 seed Jefferson Academy, 3-1, the biggest upset by seed in the first round.

Also, No. 6 seed Delta beat No. 27 KIPP Denver Collegiate, 4-0, and No. 17 Coal Ridge lost 5-0 to No. 16 Colorado Springs Christian.

Second round games will be played Tuesday.

— The Aspen Times

ROARING FORK SOCCER WINS PLAYOFF OPENER

Balanced scoring throughout the lineup and shutdown defense from a senior-laden back line led the No. 4 Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team to a dominant 5-0 win Thursday evening in Carbondale over the No. 29 Valley Vikings to open the 3A state playoffs.

Roaring Fork, which last played a week ago, winning the 3A Western Slope League championship in thrilling fashion, came out fast and physical against the Vikings, striking early and often to put the visitors away quickly in front of a packed house at Roaring Fork Middle School.

"I still don't believe we played our best game yet, but there were certainly flashes out what we can be at our best tonight," said Nick Forbes, Roaring Fork's head coach.

Those flashes started early as senior forward Aidan Sloan – the hero in last Thursday's league championship win over Coal Ridge ­— nearly put the Titans on the board with another header. This time though, the senior's try slid outside of the far right post early in the match. It seemed to kickstart the Roaring Fork attack though as just under 18 minutes into the game, junior Dylan Webster got his right foot on a pass into the box by senior Liam Laird, redirecting the ball past Valley senior goalkeeper Alexis Bonilla, giving the Rams an early 1-0 lead at home.

Webster's redirect seemed to open the floodgates for the Rams as senior Max Candela slotted home a free kick four minutes later, catching the Vikings napping to make it 2-0.

Five minutes after Candela's free kick, sophomore Alvin Garcia made it 3-0, slipping behind the Valley defense on a corner kick, where Sloan headed the ball down to Garcia, who redirected it past Bonilla, putting the game well out or reach midway through the first half.

"I thought we came out and played pretty relaxed, which is how we wanted to," said senior Joe Salinas. "We played throughout our striker, which is what we've always done, and built up chances."

Looking to put the game on ice, the Rams turned to a number of backups off the bench to close out the game against the Vikings. Seniors Will Rose, Remy Grimm, David Lucas and Emanuel Madrigal, as well as junior Aidan Foote helped the Rams keep up their strong level of play down the stretch before Webster, on a scramble in the box, punched home his second goal of the night, and Roaring Fork's fifth and final tally.

The Rams advance to the second round of the 3A state playoffs and will host No. 13 St. Mary's on Tuesday at Roaring Fork Middle School. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for students/children.

—Josh Carney, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

