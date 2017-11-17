AHS, BHS football load up on WSL honors

The Aspen and Basalt football teams loaded up on Class 2A Western Slope League selections following strong seasons for both schools.

The Skiers were led by senior quarterback R.J. Peshek, who won the league's "Back of the Year" award. Peshek threw for 2,608 yards with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led AHS with 765 yards rushing and 16 more scores on the ground.

Aspen went 8-2 overall and made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Basalt won a school record nine games and made the second round of the 2A playoffs for the first time in program history. For this, BHS head coach Carl Frerichs was named the 2A WSL coach of the year for a second consecutive season.

Basalt senior Thomas Wirth was named the "Lineman of the Year," barely edging out senior teammate Oswaldo Morales.

Aspen's first team WSL selections were Peshek, junior receiver/defensive back Noah Hollander, junior lineman Dillon Jonsson, sophomore running back/linebacker Trey Fabrocini and sophomore receiver/defensive back Max Ufkes.

Aspen's honorable mention selections include senior lineman Finn Allen, junior tight end/linebacker Trey Thorpe, senior lineman Robbie Francis, junior lineman Cooper Johnson and senior linebacker Matt Popish.

Basalt's first-team selections were Wirth, Morales, senior tight end/linebacker Raul Torres, senior running back Noah Williams, senior receiver/defensive back Griffen Jenkins and junior quarterback Trevor Reuss.

Basalt's honorable mention picks were junior linebacker Tai Kim, junior lineman Jake Reuss, senior lineman Tido Ramos, junior running back/defensive back Jake Reardon, junior lineman Goskany Luquin and junior lineman Ryan Borchelt.

Aspen volleyball has two named all-conference

The Aspen High School volleyball team had juniors Mary Williams and Gaia Murphy named to the 3A Western Slope League all-league team, while juniors Jasmin Hanson and Tate Randel were named honorable mention.

Basalt senior Kaylin Williams was also named a first-team selection, while senior Caitlyn Robinson earned an honorable mention nod. Coal Ridge's Paige Harlow was named the league's player of the year.

acolbert@aspentimes.com