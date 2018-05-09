Aspen, Basalt baseball teams make Saturday’s 3A regional tourney field

The Aspen High School baseball team is headed back to the postseason. The Skiers will compete Saturday in Region 7 of the Class 3A tournament against Pagosa Springs (14-5) in a game hosted by Eaton. AHS (15-4) is the No. 3 seed and Pagosa No. 2 in the four-team region. No. 1 Eaton (15-3) will play No. 4 Fort Lupton (11-8) in the other game.

Game times had not yet been announced. For the complete set of matchups, visit CHSAANow.com.

This is Aspen's first postseason appearance since losing in the first round of the district tournament in 2010 and first under coach Dave Fuentes. The Skiers' 15 wins this season marks the first time they've reached double-digit victories in a season since going 12-8 in 2009.

Aspen finished No. 18 in RPI this spring. Eaton finished No. 3, Pagosa Springs No. 13 and Fort Lupton No. 27. Eaton was ranked No. 5 in the final CHSAANow.com poll of the regular season, released April 30.

Aspen's first-round opponent on Saturday, Pagosa Springs, has had a breakthrough season in the same fashion as AHS. The Pirates best season in the past decade was an eight-win season in 2008. They won seven games in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015 before winning a combined eight games the next two seasons. They were 6-12 in 2017 before winning 14 games this spring.

Eaton is one of the state's powerhouse programs, with 11 state titles in its history, the most of any school in the state. They Reds lost to Valley in the 3A state championship game a year ago and last won the state title in 2015.

Recommended Stories For You

BASALT HEADS TO GREELEY TO FACE UNIVERSITY IN FIRST ROUND

Also sneaking into the regional tournament was Basalt High School. The No. 4 seed Longhorns (10-7) travel to Greeley on Saturday to play host University (17-2) in the first round. No. 2 seed Buena Vista (14-5) plays No. 3 Rye (12-7) in the other Region 5 game.

This is Basalt's first postseason appearance since 2015, when BHS won a game over Manitou Springs before bowing out to Peak to Peak in the second game. The 10 wins gets the Longhorns to double-digit wins for the first time since winning 13 in 2014 under Bud Hickman.

This is Basalt's first season under coach Nate Grinzinger, who was Aspen's coach the last time the Skiers made the postseason.

With an RPI of 31, BHS was one of the final teams to sneak into the regional tournament this spring. University is No. 2 in RPI and was No. 3 in the April 30 CHSAANow.com poll. University has won three state titles, the last coming in 1997.

acolbert@aspentimes.com