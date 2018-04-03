April 3 preps: AHS soccer dominates Rangely, Basalt baseball sweeps

The Aspen High School girls soccer team made easy work of visiting Rangely on Tuesday, cruising to a 9-0 win in its first game since spring break. The Skiers led 8-0 at halftime before letting off the gas pedal in the second half.

"We didn't want to score that many to tell the truth," AHS coach John Gillies said. "We put all the forwards on defense. You know, the usual thing when you are that far up. I let them have a little bit of fun."

Standout freshman Kelley Francis led the Skiers with three goals, while six others had one apiece, including Maddy Bergdahl, Maeve McGuire, Emily Brenniger, Simone Lamont and Edie Sherlock.

Goalie Ella Trane came out of net to score the only goal of the second half. The game was played on Iselin Field near the Aspen Recreation Center.

Class 2A Rangely fell to 0-3 overall with the loss.

Aspen, now 4-1 and winners of four straight, debuted at No. 7 in Class 3A in the initial RPI rankings of the season. Basalt (2-1), which plays at Rangely on Friday, was No. 12 in RPI.

Recommended Stories For You

Basalt baseball sweeps through HOST Panthers

The Basalt High School baseball team opened post-spring break play on Tuesday by sweeping host Rangely in a doubleheader. Scores were 8-7 and 11-4.

Basalt, now 3-1-1 overall, is scheduled to host Roaring Fork on Saturday morning.

The Longhorns debuted with an RPI of 27 in Class 3A prior to Tuesday's wins. Aspen, which is 3-1 and plays Wednesday at Meeker, was No. 12.

acolbert@aspentimes.com