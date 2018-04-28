April 28: Basalt girls soccer beats Fork, baseball splits with Coal Ridge

Basalt girls soccer rallies past Roaring Fork for important league win

Two late goals gave the Basalt High School girls soccer team a huge 4-2 win in 3A Western Slope League play over rival Roaring Fork on Saturday in Carbondale.

Tied 1-1 at the half, the Longhorns proceeded to score three goals in the second half to pull away for the key win, keeping the Longhorns in the running for a top-three spot in the league.

Roaring Fork received goals from sophomore Emily Broadhurst and freshman Izzy Knaus, but mistakes in their own end cost the Rams.

"We played a great game, and kept it tied for large portions of the game, but we got punished for some mistakes, and some lack of focus in the beginning of each half," Roaring Fork coach Nick Forbes said.

Sitting at 6-3-2 (3-2-2 3A WSL) on the season, the Rams will take on Rangely on Tuesday. Basalt, now 9-3-1 overall and 5-2-1 in WSL play, plays Tuesday at Vail Mountain.

Basalt baseball splits on the road at Coal Ridge

The Basalt High School baseball team played a pair of very different games Saturday at Coal Ridge, winning the first contest of the doubleheader 1-0 behind a strong outing from pitcher Jackson Rappaport, before falling 16-6 in the second game.

The split sends Basalt to 7-6-1 overall entering the final full week of the regular season. Coal Ridge is 6-10 overall.

The Longhorns are scheduled to play Tuesday at Moffat County.

Broadhurst again carries Roaring Fork baseball to win

Roaring Fork High School starting pitcher Drew Broadhurst is putting on some kind of show on the mound this season for the Rams.

Starting for the second time this week, Broadhurst struck out 17 Olathe Pirates Saturday afternoon in Carbondale at Ron Patch Memorial Field on Senior Day, helping the Rams pick up a much-needed 2-1 win in 3A Western Slope League action.

Three days after striking out 10 Glenwood Springs batters in an 11-0 Roaring Fork win, Broadhurst turned it up a notch, allowing just four hits and seven base runners on the day, while striking out the side in four of the seven innings pitched.

Offensively, the Rams manufactured some runs in unconventional ways, as sophomore leadoff hitter Eli Nickamin scored both runs on the day, racing home in the bottom of the third inning on a wild pitch, before then scoring all the way from first on an Olathe error, giving the Rams just enough offense.

Aside from Nickamin, senior Hector Pelayo singled in the fourth, and junior Kelvin Requeno singled in the seventh, as the Rams recorded just four hits.

With the win, Roaring Fork improved to 7-8 overall (2-5 3A Western Slope League) on the year. The Rams will travel to Parachute Tuesday for a 3A WSL doubleheader against the Grand Valley Cardinals (2-13, 0-8 3A WSL).

GLENWOOD SPRINGS GIRLS SOCCER BLANKS CONIFER

On the road Saturday morning for a non-league game against the Conifer Lobos, the Glenwood Springs High School girls soccer team rolled to a 2-0 win, as senior Eryn Peterson scored two goals to pace the Glenwood attack.

Peterson opened the scoring in the first half at the 36:02 mark, capitalizing on a handball in the box on Conifer, blasting home the penalty kick to give the Demons a 1-0 lead at the half as Glenwood controlled the majority of possession in the first half.

Late in the game, Peterson made it a 2-0 game at the 76:53 mark, pouncing on a loose ball, before then firing a line drive past the diving Lobo goalkeeper from 20 yards out, giving the Demons a 2-0 win.

Sitting at 11-2 (8-2 4A Western Slope League) on the season, the Demons will take on the Summit Tigers Tuesday evening at Stubler Memorial Field at 6 p.m.

CARBONDALE’S MOXLEY EARNS NFL INVITE WITH CARDINALS

After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Carbondale's Trae Moxley earned a rookie mini camp invitation to the Arizona Cardinals, the Colorado State Rams' athletic department announced Saturday night.

Moxley, who was a standout tight end for the Roaring Fork Rams in high school, was named honorable mention All-Mountain West in 2017 as an offensive tackle for one of the top offenses in the conference. He helped lead an offensive line that ranked fifth in the FBS in sacks allowed per game, and blocked for an offense that ranked 11th in the country and first in the Mountain West with 492.5 yards per game.

Overall, he appeared in 48 games in his collegiate career, making 18 starts.

Moxley joins a franchise that was one win away from a Super Bowl appearance three years ago. The Cardinals drafted UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, and added Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk, Michigan center Mason Cole, and Cincinnati offensive tackle Kory Robinson, among others, during the three-day draft in Dallas.

Moxley will report to the team’s mandatory rookie minicamp in early May. The camp is scheduled to run from May 11-13 in Glendale, Arizona.

