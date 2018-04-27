April 27: Basalt hosts Aspen tennis, AHS lacrosse rolls, baseball falls

The Basalt High School girls tennis team hosted Aspen on Friday at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel, losing 7-0. It was the first meeting between the two programs, this being Basalt's first season as a varsity team. The Skiers played without some of their top varsity players.

The meet concluded the regular season for both teams. Next week, Aspen will look to defend its regional championship in Grand Junction. The Class 3A state tennis championships get underway May 10 in Greeley.

Aspen boys lacrosse clobbers Telluride, eyes league title on Tuesday

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team made easy work of host Telluride on Friday, winning 14-0. The Miners fell to 4-7 overall with the loss.

The Skiers improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in league play. They could lock up the league title on Tuesday when they play at Fruita Monument (8-5, 6-2). Fruita lost 22-3 Friday to visiting Durango, which sits third in the conference with three losses.

Aspen beat Fruita 9-7 on April 3 and beat Durango 20-1 last weekend. After Tuesday's contest, AHS finishes out the regular season with home games against Telluride and Durango next weekend.

Recommended Stories For You

Also Friday, Aspen's JV team won, 10-1.

The AHS girls lacrosse team is scheduled to host Cheyenne Mountain at noon Saturday on the AHS turf. The Indians are 8-4 overall, while Aspen is 7-3.

Aspen baseball loses first league game Friday at mighty Delta

The Aspen High School baseball team couldn't keep pace with powerhouse Delta on Friday, losing 10-0 on the road in a crucial league game.

The Panthers came out swinging, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. The game was called after six innings. Delta's Jaspar Carmichael threw a one-hitter for the Panthers.

Delta improved to 12-6 overall and 8-0 in 3A Western Slope League play to all but lock up the league title. It was the first league loss for the Skiers, who fell to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in WSL play. The loss also snapped Aspen's five-game win streak.

The Skiers are next scheduled to host Cedaredge at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Field in El Jebel. The Bruins, 10-4 overall, have only one league loss as well, also a 10-0 loss at Delta on April 19. The winner will have the upper hand on the second automatic playoff spot out of the conference.

acolbert@aspentimes.com