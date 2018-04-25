April 25 preps: Delta delivers against Basalt baseball; Aspen tennis wins

A lot has to go right to beat a powerhouse program like Delta, but little did for the Basalt High School baseball team Wednesday when the two teams met on the BHS field.

The Panthers used powerful at-bats and capitalized on BHS mistakes to roll to a 14-3 win in five innings. Delta, now 11-6 overall, led 4-0 after two innings before scoring seven runs in the third inning alone to break the game wide open.

Delta's lead blossomed to 14-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before the Longhorns finally started to manufacture some offense. A leadoff single by Trevor Reuss got them going, and a few batters later he would become the first BHS player to cross home plate.

Despite the three runs, Basalt wasn't able to extend the game beyond the five innings.

The win keeps Delta perfect in Class 3A Western Slope League play with the de facto league championship game coming on Friday when the Panthers host Aspen. The Skiers are 11-2 overall and are the only other undefeated team in WSL play with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Basalt, now 6-5-1 overall, is off until playing at Coal Ridge in a Saturday doubleheader. Also of note with regards to scheduling, BHS and Aspen have set Monday, May 7 as the makeup date for their postponed game. The teams started a game April 17, but only made it through 2.5 innings before weather forced a stoppage.

The game will continue where it left off, with Aspen leading 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning. The game will get underway at 4 p.m. at Crawford Field in El Jebel.

Aspen girls tennis beats Glenwood, Basalt falls to Fruita

The Aspen High School girls tennis team snuck in one final home match of the season Wednesday, beating Glenwood Springs 7-0 at the Snowmass Club. The teams had originally been scheduled to play April 17 in Glenwood, but the match was moved because of weather.

No. 1 singles player Mary Williams and No. 3 singles player Macy Hopkinson had little trouble, cruising through their matches by scores of 6-1, 6-0, and 6-1, 6-2, respectively. Niko Hansen had a little more of a challenge at No. 2 singles, but eventually pulled out a 3-6, 6-2 (10-3) win.

The closest of the doubles matches came at No. 1 doubles, with Karina Keller and Quinn Ramberg escaping with a 3-6, 6-4 (10-6) win.

Also Wednesday, the Basalt High School girls tennis team hosted Fruita at Crown Mountain Park, losing 5-2. The result was the best of the season for the first-year varsity program, with the Longhorns winning a season-best 38 games combined as a team.

Mari Elliott won at No. 1 singles for Basalt via a tiebreaker, while Maria Martinez won at No. 3 singles, also via a tiebreaker.

Basalt is scheduled to host its final varsity matches of the season Friday at Crown Mountain Park when it hosts both Cedaredge and Aspen, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Basalt and Aspen are scheduled to begin their match around 4 p.m.

BROADHURST, GOOD LEAD ROARING FORK BASEBALL OVER GLENWOOD SPRINGS

(GPI) — Seniors Drew Broadhurst and Ralph Good drove in three runs each Wednesday afternoon at Ron Patch Memorial Field, helping the Roaring Fork High School baseball team top visiting Glenwood Springs 11-0 in a non-league matchup in Carbondale.

Broadhurst added 10 strikeouts on the mound in the win, limiting the Demons to just three hits as the Rams bounced back from a tough loss Tuesday at home to Moffat County.

"We beat a solid club today, and that's a good win for us," Roaring Fork coach Marty Madsen said. "This will help our RPI rankings for sure, because Glenwood is a very good team. To get six RBIs from those two was key."

As the Roaring Fork offense found its stride on the day, Broadhurst dialed in on the mound after a shaky top of the first inning.

The standout senior quickly recorded the first two outs of the game, but Glenwood junior Chano Gonzalez slapped an infield single into the hole at shortstop, and senior Jake Brown roped an opposite-field single to right, putting runners on first and third with two outs.

Broadhurst buckled down for the Rams with runners on the corners, getting his mound counterpart — Glenwood senior Davis Deaton — to ground into a fielder's choice at second base, sending the Rams into the bottom of the first inning with some momentum.

"When Drew is on the mound, we know we have a chance," Madsen said. "He's like a security blanket for us, and when we know we have him going, all we need to do is make some plays behind him and we'll be in every game."

For the complete recap of the game, read the Glenwood Springs Post Independent’s story.

Roaring Fork improved to 6-8 overall (1-5 3A Western Slope League) on the season, while Glenwood Springs dropped to 7-6 overall (5-2 4A Western Slope League).

The Rams will host Olathe on Saturday afternoon in Carbondale for senior day, while the Demons are off until April 30, when they host Eagle Valley.

