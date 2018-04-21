April 21 briefs: AHS boys lax, baseball, girls soccer, tennis all get wins

Aspen boys lacrosse finds no trouble on two-game road trip

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team concluded a two-game road trip without much difficulty over the weekend, coming away with a pair of blowout victories.

Friday at Montrose, the Skiers won 14-1, while Saturday they won 20-1 at Durango. Including a pair of junior varsity wins, Aspen won its four games by a combined 60-5.

Saturday's varsity win over Durango, now 6-3 overall, was particularly important in terms of league play. The wins keep Aspen undefeated in the conference and 7-2 overall. Aspen is scheduled to play Thursday at home against Grand Junction (4-8 overall).

The AHS girls lacrosse team had planned to host Evergreen on Saturday, but that game was canceled ahead of the winter storm that hit the area over the weekend. The Aspen girls, who are 7-3 overall, are off until hosting Eagle Valley on Wednesday.

Fuentes leads AHS baseball to win over Coal Ridge

The Aspen High School baseball team won 5-0 Saturday at Coal Ridge to continue its strong season. Senior pitcher Jamison Fuentes pitched the complete game, allowing only one hit and striking out 15 batters. He also hit a 2-run homerun for the Skiers.

Aspen is scheduled to host Gunnison on Tuesday at Crawford Field.

The Basalt High School baseball team had been scheduled to host Gunnison on Saturday, but the game was canceled because of weather.

Aspen girls soccer rolls to easy win over Moffat County

The Aspen High School girls soccer team pushed aside the snowy conditions on Saturday to beat visiting Moffat County 12-0 on the AHS turf. The game was over by halftime.

At 8-3 overall, the Skiers remain very much in contention for the league title. They are scheduled to play Tuesday at Roaring Fork in what could wind up being one of the most important games of the season for either team. Aspen is scheduled to host Basalt on Thursday in another key league contest.

The Basalt girls soccer team had been scheduled to host Roaring Fork in a non-league game on Saturday, but the game was called off because of field conditions. The Longhorns will host Moffat County on Tuesday.

AHS tennis beats Paonia on Saturday

The Aspen girls tennis team won 6-1 at Paonia on Saturday. The only loss came at No. 1 singles after Aspen's Mary Williams was sidelined with an illness. The Skiers swept through the remainder of their matches.

Aspen will next host Glenwood Springs on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Snowmass Club. The match is a makeup from last week's meeting in Glenwood that was called off because of weather.

Cedaredge baseball tops Roaring Fork

Senior starting pitcher Drew Broadhurst turned in another strong performance on the mound for the Roaring Fork Rams' baseball team, striking out nine batters, but the Roaring Fork bats were unable to give him run support in a tough 2-1 loss on the road Saturday morning against the Cedaredge Bruins.

The Rams recorded six hits on the day against Cedaredge, and had multiple opportunities in the middle innings to take the lead, but that one key hit never materialized on the day for Roaring Fork.

Freshman Graham Pietsch drove in sophomore Frankie Harrington with an RBI double in the top of the second inning for the Rams' lone run of the day.

The Rams (5-7, 1-4 3A WSL) will take on Moffat County on Tuesday in a 3A Western Slope League matchup at Ron Patch Memorial Field in Carbondale.