April 19 briefs: Basalt girls soccer beats Grand Valley, stays in hunt

Basalt girls soccer beats Grand Valley 6-2 on Thursday

The Basalt High School girls soccer team won 6-2 Thursday at Grand Valley to keep pace in a tightly-contested league race. The Longhorns led 4-0 at halftime.

Grand Valley fell to 1-7-1 and remains winless in league play. Basalt improved to 7-2-1 overall and 3-1-1 in league play. Next, BHS will host Roaring Fork at 11 a.m. on Saturday in a non-league game, weather-permitting. Both the Longhorns and Rams are among the teams with a good chance at winning the league title. The two teams will meet again April 28 in Carbondale in what could be a decisive league game.

Basalt girls tennis team gets first match win of season at No. 1 singles

The Basalt High School girls tennis team continued its inaugural varsity season with a pair of matches this week. Monday against Grand Junction, Mari Elliott gave Basalt its first match win in program history, winning 8-6 at No. 1 singles.

"The match was steady for the most part, going back and forth until Mari pulled out to come ahead and clinch the last two games for the victory," BHS coach Diana Elliott wrote in an email.

Basalt then played Vail on Wednesday, falling 5-0. Both teams had numerous players missing.

"All of the girls played very steady in the Vail match and lots of improvement can be seen each time they step out on the court," Diana Elliott wrote.

Basalt's next three matches will be at Crown Mountain Park, beginning with Fruita on Wednesday.

Andy Rihs, Swiss owner of cycling, soccer teams, dies at 75

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Andy Rihs, a Swiss businessman who owned the BMC Racing cycling team and Young Boys soccer club, has died. He was 75.

Rihs died Wednesday in Zurich after "a patient and valiantly endured illness," the BMC team said Thursday in a statement.

"Our grief is indescribable, but we will carry on his values," the team said, praising Rihs for his "generosity, his sense of humor, and his infectious laugh."

Rihs's death comes with Young Boys close to winning its first Swiss league title in 32 years. Young Boys leads by 11 points with six matches left.

"Andy, thank you for everything. We will miss you," Young Boys said in a statement.

Rihs's brother, Hans-Ueli, is also an owner of the club and Stade de Suisse in Bern, known locally as Wankdorf. The stadium staged the 1954 World Cup final.

As BMC owner, Rihs secured a Tour de France title five years after his previous team was involved in a doping scandal. Cadel Evans of Australia wore BMC's black and red colors to victory in the 2011 Tour.

In 2006, the Rihs-backed Phonak team disbanded after American rider Floyd Landis was stripped of the Tour title.

