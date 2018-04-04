AHS girls lacrosse cruises by Fruita Monument for its fourth straight win

For a self-proclaimed workaholic like Aspen High School girls lacrosse coach Amanda Trendell, not getting much time with the players during spring break was difficult. Turns out, she had little to worry about.

"It was a little nerve-wracking not seeing the girls the whole week, but they were eager to jump right back in," Trendell said. "Our last two practices it was like we didn't even lose time together."

The Skiers had little trouble in their return Wednesday, cruising by visiting Fruita Monument 13-5 on the AHS turf. Since a season-opening loss at Chatfield, Aspen has now won four straight games under its first-year coach.

"Having a breath of fresh air with our new coach has really brought a bunch of energy to the seniors," AHS senior Caroline Moriarty said of Trendell. "She has completely changed the game for all of us. She came in with a whole new idea of what lacrosse is to all of us and that completely has flipped our program upside down."

Fruita, which fell to 4-3 with the loss to Aspen, looked on paper like it would be among the tougher tests of the season so far for the Skiers. However, by halftime AHS led 7-1 and looked far superior.

"Everyone is getting more comfortable playing with one another, so there are a lot of different people scoring," Trendell said. "Even from the defensive end to the offensive end, I think it's really fluid, which is really exciting for me. Just the overall skill level has really risen."

Despite being the first team to score out of the halftime break, Fruita never really threatened in the second half. AHS sophomore Charlotte Howie led the team with six goals, while Moriarty had three.

Trendell was happy to have Howie, the team's leading scorer, and junior Juna Rettig on Wednesday. Both are headed to Boston to join up with Aspen Junior Hockey's 16U AA team, coached by Howie's father, which is playing this week in the 2018 national championships. Both will miss Saturday's lacrosse game because of the hockey tournament.

"I'm super pumped for them to go to nationals," Trendell said. "They'll be missed on Saturday, but that's a really great opportunity for them."

But the way Aspen (4-1 overall) has looked over its four-game win streak, it should still be confident Saturday when Denver East visits the Roaring Fork Valley. The Angels were ranked No. 9 in the state in the latest CHSAANow.com poll, which came out before the Skiers went on spring break.

"It helped that Amanda came in with a complete open mind," Moriarty said as a reason for the team's cohesiveness. "She came in and accepted everyone as the players they are and has really focused on each individual player and helping that individual player grow in the best way they can."

Saturday's varsity-only game is scheduled for 11 a.m.

ASPEN BASEBALL BEATS MEEKER FOR FIFTH WIN

The Aspen High School baseball team returned from spring break on Wednesday with an 11-9 win at Meeker. The Skiers are now 5-1 overall and only two wins away from matching their win total from all of last season.

AHS is scheduled to host Olathe at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Crawford Field in El Jebel before hosting Roaring Fork on Tuesday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com