Outdoor Retailer combines winter shows in January in Denver

Outdoor Retailer creates face-to-face experiences for people in the ski industry. This year, the Winter Market and Snow Show will be one event in January.

Ben Schleider | Daily file photo

In August, Outdoor Retailer announced a change to its winter buying season, uniting its Winter Market and Snow Show into a single event — the Outdoor & Snow Show on Jan. 29-31 in Denver.

The Winter Market show will not happen in November. More than 230 brands and 2,300 retailer buyers had already committed to the November show.

The priority for Outdoor Retailer, in partnership with Outdoor Industry Association, is to bring outdoor and snow brands and buyers together in one place, and based on surveys and consultations, January proved to be the most opportune time.

“We care deeply about our community, and alongside OIA, we’re working to support the diverse, evolving needs of the market in order to help the outdoor and snow industries thrive,” Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director Marisa Nicholson said in a news release. “Through ongoing feedback, it has become clear that one combined winter show in January will best support brands, retailers and reps, leading to greater value for all in attendance.”

Outdoor Retailer creates face-to-face experiences in the industry to help build relationships and provide a platform for brands to tell their stories. Trade shows put everything all in one place and are an efficient way to conduct business and engage the industry as a whole.

For more information, visit http://www.outdoorretailer.com.