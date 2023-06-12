Spiro Lyon Glass offers rarer than rare molten experience

Owners of Spiro Lyon Glass, Jaqueline and Dylan Balderson, at work in their studio in Carbondale.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Much less than 1% of the human population ever has an opportunity to work with hot, molten glass, but it’s all possible at Spiro Lyon Glass. Located in a eye-catching building along Highway 82 a couple miles from Catherine’s Store on the frontage road is the 26-year-old-glassblowing studio.

Enter into Jaqueline and Dylan Balderson’s glass art studio while the artisans are at work, and it’s thrilling — hot, sparks flying and colorful.

This artform is an intricate partnership of science and creativity that results in anything from Christmas ornaments to tables and windows.

Co-owner of Spiro Lyon Glass, Dylan Balderson, at work in his studio adding color to what will become a humming bird feeder. Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

The Baldersons’ journey began when then ski bum Jaqueline joined Lee Lyon’s Aspen glassblowing studio in 1991. The self-taught artist and designer never left the craft.

She met her now husband, Dylan, in 1993 and he, too, joined the Spiro Lyon team and began to assist in all aspects of the hot shop.





Dylan’s dad was a wood turner and his mother worked with textiles. Dylan began fine woodworking at a young age. He later attended the University of Hawaii and studied glassblowing with Rick Mills.

Over a quarter-century later, Spiro Lyon Glass has expanded its services. The studio has completed commissions for hotels, businesses, and private residences. Their work can be found at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri ,and in numerous private collections throughout the United States.

The Netflix show “Blown Away,” which is filmed in Canada, has given a bit more rise in knowledge and interest of the trade.

In this show master artists compete in glassblowing sculpture challenges for cash and prizes and the title of champion. They aired their third season last July.

“Less than 1% of 1% of the population ever gets to try glassblowing,” said Dylan.

“You can try clay or art, but not glassblowing very easily,” he said. “It’s a diverse population out there and really, it’s a team sport.”

Glassblowing involves two individuals because one is needed to rotate the molten glass while another is needed for shaping. Some projects can include teams of eight glassblowers at a time.

The artform is gaining popularity in America. Sweden, Italy, Japan, India and Australia are larger consumers of the craft.

The resources for glassblowing, like many things, have become scarcer.

“We used to get recycled glass right from the Aspen landfill,” said Jaqueline. “We can’t get it from Aspen anymore and China has bought up so much of America’s recycled glass.”

Regardless of sourcing, the scolding-hot kilns at Spiro Lynn Glass are full blaze with classes and hobbyists.

Brother and sister Danielle and Micahel Chock are working on a glass chili pepper decoration for a wedding gift.

Michael Chock saw the show “Blown Away” and knew he wanted to attend the class. The Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduate returned to the valley and discovered Spiro Lynn Glass after looking for a place to try the art form.

Brother and sister duo Michael and Danielle Chock working on a glass piece in Spiro Lyon Glass. The two-person team blows air and turns the glass at it cools to form shapes. Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

He got hooked, and got his sister, Danielle, just as involved.

“We have been coming in every week now, it’s the best thing ever,” said Danielle.

Michael said, “We have to cut ourselves off after five or six hours. We just get so excited and keep going and don’t want to get too dehydrated and worn out.”

The alchemy of the craft is ever changing, from the composition of the glass to the color. At Spiro Lynn Glass, the glassblowing is done by rolling the molten glass over material that adds colors. All the colors are made from precious metal, pink the most expensive as it’s made of gold.

There are various glass experiences at the studio. You can shop in Jaqueline’s gallery upstairs. Or you can make an appointment to attempt the craft yourself. The studio offers private lessons and group workshops, such as ornament or paperweight making, blow an antique-inspired glass and the Firestarter workshop, a three-hour experience that allows you to try all aspects of glass blowing.

Danielle Chock at work on a piece at Spiro Lyon Glass. Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Spiro Lyon Studio also hosts private groups for team building or celebratory gatherings. Visit spirolyonglass.com for more information or to sign up for a sampling of this obscure artistry.