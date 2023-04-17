Special district campaigns run under radar toward May 2 Election Day

Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

It is special district election season! And … so much for fanfare for campaigns that run considerably below the radar compared to, say, Aspen City Council or Adam Frisch’s refreshed quest to end U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s reign in 2024.

Nonetheless, on May 2 three special districts will hold elections for open seats on their boards of directors.

Aspen Fire Protection District, Aspen Valley Hospital District, and Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District all have seats up for election.

None of the special elections are Pitkin County elections, so ballots should not be dropped off at any Pitkin County (or any other county or municipality) ballot drop box.

Aspen Fire Protection District

In the running: Charles Cunniffe, Mike Lyons, John C. Ward, and Jill St. John Wagner are running for two open seats with four-year terms.





How to vote: By mail or in-person. Voters can mail or drop off their ballot that was mailed to them at the headquarters station, 420 E. Hopkins Ave., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.

Where to go for more information: The Aspen Fire website has information on how to request a ballot if you did not receive one.

Aspen Valley Hospital District

In the running: Melinda Nagle, Robert Hutton, Greg Balko.

How to vote: By mail or in-person. Voters can mail or drop off their ballot that was mailed to them at the official Aspen Valley Hospital District Drop Box in the hospital’s East Entrance vestibule. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Where to go for more information: Contact Andrea Shaffran (ashaffran@aspenhospital.org ) at Aspen Valley Hospital.

Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District

In the running: Lari Goode, Leroy Duroux, and Shelley Lundh Freeman are running for two seats with four-year terms.

How to vote: In-person or absentee ballot. Voting will take place at the Crown Mountain Bike Park Clubhouse in El Jebel (495 Eagle County Drive) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 25. There is no drop box ahead of time for ballots, voters can mail their absentee ballot to the clubhouse or drop it off on Election Day.

Where to go for more information: Request an absentee ballot by mailing a request form to the designated election official, details available on the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District website : https://crownmtn.org/boring-stuff/