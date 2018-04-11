South Midland Avenue reduced to single lane after hillside gives way in Glenwood Springs

Residents along South Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs will have to contend with traffic delays for a few days after a section of the hillside below the main road near Hagar Lane gave way.

City Manager Debra Figueroa said the heavy rains over the weekend likely caused the rain-soaked slope to fail. The road surface itself was not damaged, but city officials made the determination to close the northbound lane.

Repairs are to begin Wednesday, and traffic for the next two to three days will be in an alternating one-way mode until those repairs are completed.

“The goal is to get some fill in there, and stabilize the hillside before we can reopen it,” Figueroa said.

A temporary traffic light was installed Tuesday evening, and flaggers will be used during the peak daytime traffic hours, she said.

The slough area was noticed around 2 or 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and city engineers made the determination that the northbound lane should be immediately closed for safety reasons. The mini-slide occurred just below Midland and just south of the Hagar Lane intersection.

