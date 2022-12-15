Sotheby’s opens first show at Aspen gallery

SABBA Aqua.A pair of aquamarine and diamond “hoarfrost” ear pendants, in platinum and yellow gold. Aquamarines 148 ct.; diamonds 13 ct.

Sotheby’s will unveil its inaugural show in their gallery space at 534 East Cooper Ave. with the exhibit, “Snowfall: Surface and Seeing,” on Saturday. It will run through Feb. 5.

Sotheby’s has locations in Aspen, East Hampton, Los Angeles, Palm Beach, Monaco, and Brussels, where they work directly with collectors — independent of the auction calendar — and find that the Aspen experience is unique, a spokeswoman said.

“Aspen brings a more intimate connection within the community that translates through the way local art collectors and enthusiasts approach our shows,” said Christine Heller, the Aspen director of private sales. “The local community of collectors has expanded over the years, and we’re welcoming more visitors from Mexico, Brazil, New York, Texas, and Florida who now call Aspen their home. We are happy to be able to provide access to meet these growing needs within our community, and the property offered in our winter shows was curated with our clients and the community in mind.”

Sérgio de Camargo, Sem título (Relief no. 2152), 1964.

“Snowfall: Surface and Seeing” was curated to highlight the color white as it pertains to Aspen in winter, “with the surrounding snow-lined mountains and cool, crisp air,” with the exhibition “showcasing various artists’ usage of the color white and the winter landscape.”

Lucio Fontana, Concetto spaziale, Attese, 1967.

The range of offerings includes works by some of today’s most sought-after Modern and Contemporary artists on the market, including Dan Flavin, Lucio Fontana, Sol Lewitt, Robert Ryman, Sergio de Camargo, and Ed Ruscha (whose Hawaiian Music sold for a strong $844,200 in the September Contemporary Curated auction), among others. Altogether, the show will feature 23 works, with prices ranging from $70,000 to $3.7 million.





Ed Ruscha, Dimple, 1964.

Set against the white theme of the space, Paris-based jewelry brand SABBA will exhibit and offer 20+ new pieces (ranging in price from $20,000-$150,000) exclusively for Sotheby’s Aspen gallery.

SABBA Sapphire DiamondA pair of blue sapphire and rose-cut diamond — foulard — ear pendant, in platinum. Diamonds 17 ct ; sapphires 55 ct. Accompanied by LFG Paris certificates stating that diamonds are G and H color.

SABBA was founded by Italian-born Alessandro Sabbatini in 2014, who established his atelier at the age of 26 after several years of cutting his teeth at Cartier. The house produces just 30 to 40 pieces per year, with the rarity and exclusivity a big draw for Sotheby’s clientele.

SABBA Chandelier Diamond. A pair of “floccon de neige “ ear pendants, in yellow gold. Diamonds :20 ct. Accompanied by LFG Paris certificates stating that rose-cut diamonds are fancy yellow.

“SABBA — being one of the most exclusive jewelry designers in the world and renowned for his one-of-a-kind creations — is a natural fit for us,” Heller said. “We feel incredibly honored that he has created more than 20 entirely new creations exclusively for our gallery, with its design rooted by the elements of the winter mountains and Colorado’s stunning landscape.”

SABBA’s creations are available for private viewing and purchase through Jan. 6.