Something in the air this weekend in Snowmass
Make sure to look up if you’re in Snowmass Village this weekend.
The iconic Snowmass Balloon Festival returns to for its 47th year, Sept. 16-18. One of the highest-altitude, hot-air-balloon events in the country, the event will include three days of morning balloon launches, and a Friday evening Balloon Night Glow.
Spectators are encouraged to drive in, hike up, bike around or walk right up to take in the sights right from where the balloons take flight.
All Snowmass Balloon Festival events are free and open to all ages.
City expects ‘influx’ of interest in STR permits when moratorium ends
Aspen City Council took a significant step Tuesday toward regulating vacation rental properties and containing an industry they claim has exacerbated the housing crisis.
