Something in the air this weekend in Snowmass

The Snowmass Balloon Festival returns for its 47th year from Sept. 16-18.
Make sure to look up if you’re in Snowmass Village this weekend.

The iconic Snowmass Balloon Festival returns to for its 47th year, Sept. 16-18. One of the highest-altitude, hot-air-balloon events in the country, the event will include three days of morning balloon launches, and a Friday evening Balloon Night Glow.

Spectators are encouraged to drive in, hike up, bike around or walk right up to take in the sights right from where the balloons take flight. 

All Snowmass Balloon Festival events are free and open to all ages.

Hot air balloons rise above Snowmass Village last year on the last day of the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival.
File photo
