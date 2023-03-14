Something for everyone this summer in Snowmass

There’s still some spring skiing to be had, but Snowmass Village already is getting ready for an active summer with the relaunch of the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery, groundbreakings on several new capital improvement projects, a new restaurant, and a Yarn Bombing community-based art installation in the town park.

“It’s exciting to bring the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery story back to the Snowmass community in a new way,” says Rose Abello, tourism director, Snowmass Tourism. “This summer will be full of events and experiences that give us opportunities to tap into the beauty and fun of Snowmass, including a personal favorite, the Yarn Bombing installation.”

Snowmass Ice Age Discovery

This summer, Snowmass is bringing the Snowmass Ice Age Discovery story to residents and visitors in new ways with the debut of a newly dedicated Ice Age Discovery website, complete with video and augmented reality experiences; new trail installations and artful exhibits on designated trails and around Snowmass; an Ice Age passport experience through the Village; a children’s storybook walk; and more. The Aspen Science Center has been tapped to craft the educational content for the website and signage around the Village, bringing the story and the experience of the Ice Age back to life in the community.

In 2010, a construction crew unearthed a single tusk of a mammoth while digging at Ziegler Reservoir in Snowmass Village. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science took over the site and went on to unearth 6,000 bones of 10 mammals and over 30,000 small bones from small vertebrate animals – 42 species in all. The Snowmass paleontological site is the richest Ice Age ecosystem ever found at high altitude.





Yarn bombing

Snowmass Tourism debuts a community-based art project this summer, focused on the art of yarn bombing. Yarn bombing is the act of wrapping colorful knitted pieces to objects in public spaces for the pure purpose of art and smiles. Trees and other stationary objects around Snowmass Town Park have been selected for coverage in custom knitted and crocheted pieces, culminating in a colorful spectacle of yarn wrapped objects and arbors. Local knitters are encouraged to participate, and all yarn is provided. Pieces are set to debut in early June. Each piece will feature the artist’s name and a brief bio. The exhibition takes place outdoors at Snowmass Town Park and remains in place through summer 2023. http://www.gosnowmass.com/activity/yarn-bombing/

There’s a new tavern in town

The Tavern Kitchen & Bar, a new gastropub concept from the owners of local Aspen retailer Harper & Hudson, debuts in Snowmass Village in time for the July 4 weekend. The Tavern, which takes over the Slow Groovin’ Chophouse space on the upper Snowmass Mall, plans to offer live music, an interactive menu with unique cocktails and desserts, themed event nights, and much more. The core menu focuses on staples such as nachos, soups, burgers, sandwiches, breakfast items, and more. harpandhudco.com/tavern

Collective Snowmass

The Collective Snowmass will have a summer lineup of weekly programming including chess club, comedy nights, bingo nights, art shows, storytelling, educational workshops, salsa dancing, Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, live music, outdoor Movies Under the Stars, and yoga with King Yoga. The Collective also features yard games, splash pads, fountains, and pop-up events. For a full calendar, visit http://www.TheCollectiveSnowmass.com .

Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Anderson Ranch’s Summer Series will have artists and conversations aimed at fostering a broader understanding of contemporary art and art making. Events include lectures, conversations, panels, and Q&A formats. Visit andersonranch.org for a complete list of Summer Series artists, critics and other participants. Free and open to the public; July 6, 12, 20, 27 and Aug. 3. Anderson Ranch Arts Center for Recognition Week is July 10-15, a week-long celebration of the international artist honoree, with special events, lectures, and opportunities to purchase art. Recognition Week culminates with the Anderson Ranch Annual Art Auction & Community Picnic on July 15.andersonranch.org

Snowmass Town Park

Phase I of the Snowmass Town Park improvement project breaks ground late summer 2023 with enhanced recreational amenities, redesigned rodeo grounds, and improved facilities maintenance space. This phase of the project develops multi-purpose activity fields north of the rodeo arena, the parking lot to the south of the rodeo arena, a filtration pond to protect the water quality, the reorientation of the rodeo grounds, and the installation of a bleacher structure which provides the framework necessary for the Parks & Trails maintenance facility. Construction begins following the conclusion of the 2023 Snowmass Rodeo season. http://www.tosv.com

Snowmass Transit Center in review

The town’s Village Shuttle and RFTA services currently operate out of two separate locations serving the same destination. The planned transit center aims to improve efficiency and rider experience by creating a single location for service. The new facility will feature amenities that benefit guests and riders such as improved waiting areas, public restrooms, short-term parking, a driver’s breakroom, pedestrian walkways, and escalators or elevators. This project aims to bring a world class transit amenity to a world class resort. This project is currently in review. http://www.tosv.com/transitcenter