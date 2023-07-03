Some turn to light sedation so Fido can join in the festivities with less anxiety

A goggle-wearing dog.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

There’s going to be a lot of relaxed doodles wandering around Aspen this holiday week.

Even with canceled fireworks, there’s still plenty to be fearful, if you’re Fido. Medicating dogs for stress and anxiety has become a more common tactic than leaving the dog at home and become a more generalized health concern for dog owners who look for prescription medication and natural alternatives to help include their pets in the festivities.

Firetruck sirens, police cars with flashing lights, crowds of people, it might not be something your dog is accustomed to, or even enjoys.

Ann-Marie Biggins, a veterinarian at Willits Veterinary Hospital, has been reminding her clients to schedule appointments with their pet docs so their animals can be prescribed an appropriate sedation protocol if needed for summer celebrations.

People tend to take their dogs out more often in warmer weather, especially with open-air park settings and more events.





“If your pet has sound aversions, it’s best to get them seen before the occasion — think summer and New Year’s Eve — for most of the nation with fireworks. Every pet is unique in their own way, and they will require a specialized sedation protocol,” said Dr. Biggins.

“There are lots of medications that can help with your pet’s anxiety, but it’s important not to give your pets any human or animal medications that you haven’t first discussed with your pet’s veterinarian,” said Macy Plano, veterinary assistant and student at Carbondale Animal Hospital. “Even if the medication was prescribed to another pet in the household, that doesn’t always mean it is safe for a different pet.”

Nicole Levine decided to take her golden retriever, Zoe, 11, to her Denver veterinarian ahead of a trip to the Roaring Fork Valley.

“We were going to visit friends near Carbondale and don’t often travel with our dog now that we have two boys to chase around,” said Levine. “I wanted her to be comfortable on the trip, including long car stretches, lots of stairs and hills, which can agitate her arthritis, and much more stimulation that our normal routine.”

Levine’s veterinarian prescribed Zoe the drug Gabapentin, also prescribed to humans for pain, and an anxiety medication.

Zoe Levine, enjoying her first-ever high mountain water experience with aid of sedatives for the trip from the Front Range. Nicole Levine/Courtesy Photo

For pets that will stay home this holiday to intentionally avoid festivities, there are some ways to mitigate agitation.

“Using sound machines, white noise, or even keeping the TV on can help a lot of pets who are home alone,” Dr. Biggins said. “Make sure they are in a safe indoor environment that has things that are familiar to them (favorite toy/blanket). I like to give my own dogs something to do like licking frozen green beans and peanut butter out of a KONG toy.”

“The Fourth of July can be a stressful time for pets and their owners. We recommend creating a comfortable safe place for your pet to hide, such as a crate or small room that can be kept somewhere dark and quiet,” said Plano.

“Close windows and doors, including doggy doors, so that there is no easy way for a pet to escape from the home and get lost,” she said. “If your pet normally lives outside, consider bringing them into a garage or shop for the night. Use items such as Adaptil diffusers for dogs or Feliway diffusers for cats that contain pheromones that help reduce stress.”

Plano also recommended storing festive food and drinks out of reach of the pet, especially products containing chocolate, marijuana and alcohol. She also works shifts at Valley Emergency Pet Care in Basalt and noted the rise in emergency room visits from pet-ingested marijuana. With more on the market, there’s more for pets to consume.

CBD has also been surging in popularity to relax the four-legged friends.

“We sell CBD and do have stuff for the Fourth of July to help alleviate stress for dogs during the festivities,” said Mars Meyers, an employee at RJ Paddywacks. “We actually sell a lot of CBD product throughout the year. We get both locals and tourists looking for the ease of stress for dogs.”

As far as drone and laser shows, that’s going to be a dog-by-dog scenario. For the public displays, all dogs are required to be leashed in parks.