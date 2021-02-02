Solis family ’amazed’ by outpouring of support
Go Fund Me campaign raises nearly $36,000 for family of El Jebel man killed by COVID-19
The family of an El Jebel man who died from COVID-19 last month said they are “amazed” by the generosity of people who were willing to help.
Luis “Alex” Perez Solis, 40, died Jan. 16 from the disease, according to the Eagle County Coroner’s Office. His wife, Vilma, and two children, Bryan, 11, and Genesis, 2, survive him.
Alex’s uncle, Jose Solis, started a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for the funeral and associated expenses. The goal was to raise $12,000. As of noon Tuesday, 404 donors had contributed nearly $36,000.
In an interview with The Aspen Times, Jose said via a translator that the family didn’t expect to see such broad support. The family wrote a letter to the editor to express their thanks.
“Really we don’t have words to express our gratitude because it’s been an enormous help to the wife and children,” said the letter from Jose, which had input from other family members. “These actions show us one more time the love and relation that we have with many people, no matter their religion, color or sex, who show us their love in this way.” (The full letter is in the Commentary section on page A13.)
Jose Solis said his nephew’s family is naturally facing a difficult time with their loss. Alex was buried Jan. 25, the day he would have turned 41.
In addition to supporting his family in El Jebel, Solis was supporting his wife’s two daughters from a previous marriage as well as his mother-in-law, according to Jose. They are living in El Salvador. The family is seeking help from a foundation to try to obtain visas to get the girls into the United States, he said.
