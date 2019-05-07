Soggy, snowy week ahead with winter storm watch for Aspen area; more snow above 9,000 feet

The NWS has issued winter weather watches and advisories through May 10.

National Weather Service

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Aspen-Snowmass area and the central Colorado mountains with up to 10 inches of snow in some locations by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch goes into effect Wednesday evening and lasts until 6 a.m. Friday, the NWS reported, and according to the outlook the snow line is about 9,000 feet and above for the heaviest accumulations.

The Aspen forecast calls for minimal snow totals for the town, but rain and possible thunderstorms are expected during the day Wednesday and Thursday and changing to snow both nights. Daytime highs are in the mid-40s and overnight lows right around freezing for Aspen.

“Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible,” the watch states for the higher elevations. “The most significant impacts are expected during the overnight hours Wednesday night and again Thursday night.”

The chance of rain in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley remains into Friday.