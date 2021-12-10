Snowstorm closes school for Aspen, Roaring Fork districts
Aspen and the Roaring Fork school districts will not have classes Friday after the snowstorm dropped more than a foot of snow overnight in some areas of the Roaring Fork Valley.
Both school districts made the decision to close early Friday morning.
“Due to inclement weather conditions, extremely icy roads, variable conditions throughout the district and the timing of the storm, all Roaring Fork Schools will be closed today, December 10,” the RFSD announcement states.
The ski areas picked up between 14-16 inches overnight, according to the Aspen Skiing Co. snow reports.
Snow is expected to fall through the day and the National Weather Service winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
