Snowstorm causing power outages around Aspen, Pitkin County

At one point Sunday nearly 200 homes in Pitkin County were without power as the heavy, wet snow created issues with trees and power lines.

An outage of 123 homes east of Aspen in the Mountain Valley area was reported at 10:18 a.m. and power was restored just after 5 p.m., according to the Holy Cross Energy outage map.

“With the wet, heavy snow we have there are tree branches down in the area, and the crews continue to work on it,” Holy Cross vice president Jenna Weatherred said Sunday afternoon.

There was also an outage west of the Aspen airport affecting a dozen homes, and the power company had estimated service to be restored by 12:30 p.m. but it was still out as of 5:20.

A third outage in the Aspen area was reported at 10:30 a.m. and affected 45 residences, but that power has been mostly restored.

On its outage map, Holy Cross officials said the outages were "weather and snow related."