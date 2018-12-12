Woodbridge repairs complete, open to public
The Woodbridge was re-certified for safety and opened to the public Dec. 6, one day before the project deadline.
The project presented its share of challenges. Some minor cosmetic work and final improvements will continue through this week, and all construction equipment will be removed in the near future.
