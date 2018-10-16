 Snowmass’ Wood Bridge closed for repairs until Nov. 30 | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass’ Wood Bridge closed for repairs until Nov. 30

Staff report

The Wood Bridge that connects Melton Ranch Trail and Brush Creek Trail is closed for repairs through Nov. 30.

The bridge is located over Brush Creek Road between Kearns and Faraway roads.

The town of Snowmass does not expect the project to impact road or vehicle traffic.