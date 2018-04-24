What’s open, what’s closed in Snowmass this offseason
April 24, 2018
As a stroll through Snowmass any time or day of the week will reveal, mud season is officially upon us. Wondering where to grab a slice or watch the Rockies this spring? Or, when your favorite spots will reopen for the summer? See below for a list of Snowmass restaurants courtesy of Snowmass Tourism. Please note this is not a comprehensive list.
Don't see your restaurant listed? Email erobbie@aspentimes.com and we will add your business to our online compilation at snowmasssun.com.
OPEN (OR PARTIALLY OPEN) FOR BIZZ
Mountain Bayou: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Sage Bar and Lounge: Closed Mondays and Tuesdays but otherwise open. Summer hours will resume June 12
Taster's Pizza: Open 7 days a week; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
REOPENING IN MAY
Snowmass Kitchen (reopening May 24)
Starbucks (reopening May 26)
The Bar at Wildwood (reopening May 24)
Vue Lounge (reopening May 24)
REOPENING IN JUNE
Base Camp Bar & Grill
Elk Camp Restaurant (reopening June 22)
Fuel (reopening June 8)
New Belgium Ranger Station (reopening June 7 or 8)
Pastore's Taste of Philly (reopening June 8)
Sake
Slice
Slow Groovin' BBQ (reopening June 1)
State38
The Artisan (reopening June 8)
The Edge (reopening June 8)
The Stew Pot (reopening June 1)
Venga Venga (reopening June 4)
