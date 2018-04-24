What’s open, what’s closed in Snowmass this offseason

As a stroll through Snowmass any time or day of the week will reveal, mud season is officially upon us. Wondering where to grab a slice or watch the Rockies this spring? Or, when your favorite spots will reopen for the summer? See below for a list of Snowmass restaurants courtesy of Snowmass Tourism. Please note this is not a comprehensive list.

Don't see your restaurant listed? Email erobbie@aspentimes.com and we will add your business to our online compilation at snowmasssun.com.

OPEN (OR PARTIALLY OPEN) FOR BIZZ

Mountain Bayou: Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Sage Bar and Lounge: Closed Mondays and Tuesdays but otherwise open. Summer hours will resume June 12

Taster's Pizza: Open 7 days a week; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

REOPENING IN MAY

Snowmass Kitchen (reopening May 24)

Starbucks (reopening May 26)

The Bar at Wildwood (reopening May 24)

Vue Lounge (reopening May 24)

REOPENING IN JUNE

Base Camp Bar & Grill

Elk Camp Restaurant (reopening June 22)

Fuel (reopening June 8)

New Belgium Ranger Station (reopening June 7 or 8)

Pastore's Taste of Philly (reopening June 8)

Sake

Slice

Slow Groovin' BBQ (reopening June 1)

State38

The Artisan (reopening June 8)

The Edge (reopening June 8)

The Stew Pot (reopening June 1)

Venga Venga (reopening June 4)