Water falling through in Snowmass

"Snowmass water problems surface," an article in The Aspen Times read Oct. 11, 1979. "Studies prepared by Snowmass town engineer Dean Gordon indicate there may not be enough physical water available to Snowmass to accommodate the three major projects proposed for development over a five-year period. Gordon stated his findings last night during the Snowmass Planning and Zoning Commission's public hearing on the Snowmass Club preliminary PUD and plat submission. The town also is considering expansion of the West Village area and buildout on the Faraway Ranch property owned by the Benedict Land and Cattle Company. 'Whenever you get into physical and legal uses of water, it gets very complicated,' Gordon said in his opening remarks. He explained that Snowmass currently has two main sources for water: West Brush Creek and East Snowmass Creek via pipelines. A third source is being developed. He said his findings were based on dry year flows (1977 was a dry year) and peak capacity uses in winter. Gordon said his predictions took into consideration actual physical water available, as well as water rights … possible solutions. He added that a number of possible solutions to the situation exist, although he has not had time to explore them. 'One of the problems is lack of well water storage,' Gordon pointed out. 'Snowmass is on direct flow.'"