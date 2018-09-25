Village shuttle starts offseason schedule in Snowmass
September 25, 2018
Like others in Snowmass, the village shuttle has entered fall offseason mode, which means less frequent service. Visit
http://www.snowmasstransit.com to view the complete list of adjusted routes and times.
The village shuttle will resume its winter season schedule Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).
Speaking of offseason, check next week's Snowmass Sun for a list of restaurants and retailers that will be open and closed this fall as well as local businesses' reopen dates.
