Views debated on Snowmass Center redevelopment

Protecting viewplanes and ridgelines, scaling back height, mass and scale and determining how best to connect the Snowmass Center with the mall and Base Village are among Town Council's top concerns with the proposed redevelopment.

Snowmass Town Council at a meeting April 16 will revisit the project sketch plan in a fifth continued public hearing.

The elected officials have continued the hearings in part to solicit more communal feedback on the proposed redevelopment.

At a council meeting April 2, whereby the town reviewed a draft resolution of the project, one resident commented publicly on the project.

However, between March 27 and 29, six part- and full-time residents submitted comments to the town regarding the redevelopment.

Altogether between the Snowmass Center and its neighboring parcel, which is formally known as the Faraway Ranch North subdivision, the proposed redevelopment would occupy 71,000 square feet of commercial space.

Eastwood Snowmass Investors purchased the six parcels from Related Cos. for $16 million in April 2016.

Similar to the Town Council, a number of the public comments expressed issues with preserving views of the ski hill and Mount Daly, as well as the proposed size of the redevelopment.

To date, the sketch plan proposes about 17,000 additional square feet of commercial space to the center and neighboring Faraway Ranch North area, according to the project application. That number is down about 3,000 square feet from the developers' initial 20,000 request.

A few comments also commended the project, such as part-time resident Michelle Millerd, who wrote that the redevelopment "is really on the right track."

"This seems to be a severely underutilized area currently," she continued.

Snowmass resident Susan Hirsch at the meeting said she appreciates the main street element of the proposal, which she believes will help transform the town from a resort to a real community.

"It would be so wonderful if Snowmass Village actually had a village," Hirsch said.

Snowmass Town Council on April 2 directed town staff to modify the resolution as presented to include more information on the aforementioned concerns.

"There's a lot of work to do on this resolution," Snowmass Mayor Markey Butler said.

Elected officials are expected to review the amended resolution at the next meeting April 16.

Town Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk has recused herself from the review process because her husband is on the development team.

Because the application involves a major planned unit development, a super-majority vote is required to advance the project onto its next phase.

With Shenk removed from the process, three of the four remaining council members must vote in favor of the project.

If approved, the project application would move from the sketch-plan phase onto the preliminary stage of the land-use review.

The fifth public hearing on the Snowmass Center redevelopment will take place at the next regular Town Council meeting inside Town Hall chambers at 4 p.m. April 16.

