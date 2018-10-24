Town of Snowmass receives $110,000 grant from CORE

As part of its effort to support local "green-building" projects, the Community Office for Resource Efficiency granted the town of Snowmass Village $110,000 for 83KW solar panels that will be installed at Town Hall.

The grant aligns with the town's goals regarding environmental resiliency, which is reflected in the government's proposed 2019 budget.

Snowmass' budget for next year allocates just more than $1 million toward three environmental projects.

As part of Snowmass' sustainability plan, adopted in 2009 and updated in 2015, the town committed to reduce its carbon emissions 20 percent by the year 2020.

The most significant of its three projects will be installing solar panels on all of its buildings, including Town Hall, the public works department, Mountain View II apartments, Town Park Station and the Snowmass Recreation Center. This undertaking is expected to cost approximately $900,000, according to the proposed budget. The grant from CORE for solar panels at Town Hall will help offset 73 percent of its electrical usage.

Altogether, CORE dedicated $658,758 in local grants to 25 local organizations pursuing commercial energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. This investment is expected to offset 1,284 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

"We're proud to recognize these innovative projects that are supporting clean air, smart energy and will contribute toward a stable climate," CORE executive director Mona Newton said. "By using less energy, we can have the biggest impact on lowering carbon emissions and building a safer, healthier community."

The Renewable Energy Mitigation Program — a progressive initiative conceived by former CORE director Randy Udall, CORE staff member Joani Matranga and Aspen building chief official Stephen Kanipe in 2000 — is what makes the CORE grant program possible.

Other communities, including Mountain Village of Telluride and Park City, Utah, now emulate the program, which once was the first of its kind.

As part of Snowmass' other projects, the town will buy equipment to generate electricity through hydroelectric plants. The Snowmass Water and Sanitation District will work with the town on this project, which is priced at $96,000.

The town also intends to convert 100 percent of the municipality's electricity use to renewable sources (hydro and solar). Snowmass plans to achieve this by purchasing renewable electricity from Holy Cross Energy in an amount of $33,000.