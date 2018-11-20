 Town of Snowmass closures due to Thanksgiving holiday | AspenTimes.com

Town of Snowmass closures due to Thanksgiving holiday

Town Hall and administrative offices, including Community Development, the police department and Public Works front office, will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Emergency personnel and services will still be available.
The town parking and transportation office will be open Thursday and Friday with limited hours from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Snowmass Recreation Center will be closed Thursday, reopening with normal hours Friday.

