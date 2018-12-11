Sweet Coloradough to debut CODough Bar at Snowmass Base Village

The group behind arguably the Roaring Fork Valley's most popular doughnut shop, Sweet Coloradough, is bringing its baked goods to Base Village.

CODough Bar by Sweet Coloradough, located on the patio next to The Collective just off the new ice rink, will serve a selection from its more than 100 different types of doughnuts.

Along with doughnuts, CODough Bar will boast croughnuts, fritters, cinnamon rolls, gluten free treats and breakfast burritos, as well as a tap bar featuring wine and beer.

Sweet Coloradough owners Aaron and Anne Badolato co-founded the business and Glenwood Springs-based bakeshop.

"We have a passion for all things sweet and delicious, and are excited to expand business to now include locations in both Glenwood Springs and Snowmass," Aaron Badolato said in a statement. "It's our goal to provide the Roaring Fork community with the best food and service we possibly can."

Complete with patio seating and heat lamps, CODough Bar will open Saturday in conjunction with Base Village. See story on the cover for more on Base Village and this weekend's grand opening.

CODough Bar will be open daily this winter from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.