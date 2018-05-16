Street painting to start Monday
May 16, 2018
The town of Snowmass Village will conduct its annual street striping along its major roadways and crosswalks beginning Monday.
The town repaints its road lanes each spring offseason in an effort to brighten Snowmass' street lanes, crosswalks and stop lines, as they are typically in poor shape and difficult to see after a winter season of plowing, Town spokesman Travis Elliot said.
The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday along major roadways such as Owl Creek Road, Brush Creek Road and High Line Road.
Motorists can expect slight delays at these areas during this time.
For more information, contact the town of Snowmass Village at 923-3777.
