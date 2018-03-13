St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Snowmass on Saturday

Snowmass Village will be home to a slew of St. Patrick's Day debauchery Saturday, with festivities on and off the slopes starting early afternoon.

A number of Snowmass restaurants also will feature St. Patty's themed food and drink specials throughout the day.

See below for a rundown of the day's events; for a complete list of restaurant specials, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com.

1 p.m.: Ullrhoff Games

Back for its second year, the Ullrhoff Games return to Ullrhoff restaurant. As part of the games, teams compete in beer pong, speed quarters, corn hole and more for prizes. Partygoers also may take a spin on a blender bike to make their own margaritas. The deck party also will include a DJ, beer and food specials and prize giveaways.

2 to 4:30 p.m.: "Apres on the bricks"

A family oriented apres ski party will take place at Base Village with DJ Benny, face painters, balloon artists, dancers and more. Snowmass' Ice Age mascot, Snowy the Mammoth, also will be on deck for photo ops from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Snowmass S'mores

This free, apres activity takes place in Base Village and the Snowmass Mall from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every day. Find s'mores carts near the fire pits to roast a sweet winter treat.

4 p.m.: Base Camp party

The final party will kick off with DJ Rama spinning upstairs at Base Camp Bar & Grill starting at 4 p.m. Sponsored by Goslings Rum and Jefferson's Bourbon, the Base Camp Stoke Party will feature free giveaways as well as corned beef and cabbage specials, green beer and car bombs.

6 to 9 p.m.: Starlit Trek and Dinner

A play on Snowmass' popular "Moonlit Treks" the past two years, Starlit Treks takes place on the Saturday closest to the darkest night of each month, allowing optimal stargazing and constellation viewing. The 1.2-mile, self-guided snowshoe or cross-country ski tour starts at the Snowmass Cross Country Center, stops at Anderson Ranch Arts Center for a cocoa and cookie break and goes around the Snowmass Golf Course.

An astronomer from the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will be available to talk star patterns, planet alignments, the Milky Way and more. At the end of the evening, a pasta dinner and s'mores will be served at the Black Saddle Bar & Grille.