Snowmass winter trail closures start Saturday
November 27, 2018
Sky Mountain Park, Rim Trail North, Seven Star Trail and the Upper North Mesa Equestrian Trail will close for the winter season Saturday.
The trails will be off limits to all, including bikers, hikers, dogs and equestrian users.
South Rim Trail will remain open all winter long.
These closures start each year Dec. 1 to protect the sensitive winter ranges that local elk populations and other wildlife rely on to navigate winter conditions, according to the Town of Snowmass Village.
Sky Mountain and the North Mesa areas are critical habitats for elk. Minimizing disturbances allow elk to survive declining winter diets.
The Town of Snowmass, Pitkin County and the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife manage and strictly enforce the closures. Violating a trail closure can net a fine of as much as $5,000.
The trails will reopen on May 16 for the summer season.
For the latest trail conditions and closures, visit http://www.snowmassrecreation.com.
