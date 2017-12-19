Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District Christmas tour with Santa this Friday

The Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District welcomes all to say hello to Santa and his helpers during its annual tour of Snowmass' neighborhoods on Friday between 5 and 8 p.m. (See right for specific neighborhood times).

The department tradition started in the early 90's when former Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Boineau and current fire marshal John Mele — both of whom were volunteer firefighters at the time — somehow involved Santa while decorating the ladder truck, Mele recalled.

They drove it to the Little Red School House and around some of the neighborhoods and "the community just loved it," Mele said.

Today, nearly all of the on-duty firefighters get together to decorate the truck.