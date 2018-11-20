Snowmass Village shuttle resumes winter service Thursday
November 20, 2018
Signaling a change in seasons, the Village Shuttle will return to its full winter season schedule beginning Thursday.
View the Village Shuttle's complete winter route at http://www.snowmasstransit.com.
