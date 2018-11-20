 Snowmass Village shuttle resumes winter service Thursday | AspenTimes.com

Snowmass Village shuttle resumes winter service Thursday

Staff report
Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun

Signaling a change in seasons, the Village Shuttle will return to its full winter season schedule beginning Thursday.

View the Village Shuttle's complete winter route at http://www.snowmasstransit.com.

