Snowmass Village annual Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday

Snowmass Village will celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday with this year's theme of "Bourbon Street at 8,600 feet."

One of the longest running Mardi Gras parties in the mountains, the 37th annual event will feature two bead tosses (one on the Snowmass Mall and another in Base Village), a Bud Light Hi-Fi concert, restaurant specials, fireworks and more.

Fat Tuesday will begin bright and early in the village, starting with the 27th annual "Mother of All Ascensions" uphill race at 7 a.m.

Racers meet at the base of Fanny Hill in the Base Village plaza; acceptable means of uphilling include snowshoes, stabilizers, telemarking gear or track skis.

The race will lead contestants more than 2,000 feet in less than two miles, culminating at Gwyn's High Alpine for a post-race celebration complete with a costume contest (outrageous Mardi Gras outfits encouraged) and an awards ceremony.

Tickets to compete are $30 in advance and $40 day-of the event. A portion of this year's entry fee will benefit the Aspen Hope Center.

Participants may pre-register online or in-person at select locations throughout the valley. For more information or to register, visit http://www.snowfusion.com.

Mardi Gras entertainment, including stilt walkers, the crowning of the king and queen, face painters and performers, will kick off at noon on the Snowmass Mall.

The 2019 Mardi Gras king and queen are Shaun and Lindsay Cagley, who are both staples in Snowmass' hospitality industry. Shaun is the director of sales and marketing at the Crestwood Condominiums and lived in Snowmass for 13 years. Lindsay is the general manager of the newly opened Limelight Snowmass Hotel and lived in the village for seven years.

"We love everything about Snowmass, but the mountains and outdoor activities surrounding the village are what keeps us happy," Shaun Cagley said in a statement. "We are so thrilled to be honored as Mardi Gras royalty, we can't wait to celebrate and show off the village to our guests."

At 2 p.m., 10,000 beads will be thrown off the decks of the Snowmass Mall as part of the annual bead toss.

Another bead toss will take place in Base Village at 3 p.m., coinciding with the start of the Bud Light Hi-Fi concert in Base Village.

The concert, featuring the Brooklyn-based band, Turkuaz, is free and open to all ages. Turkuaz combines funk, alternative rock, R&B, wild horn arrangements and more.

Bourbon-flavored marshmallows and King Cake also will be doled out at the s'mores carts around 3:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., fireworks will blast over Fanny Hill.

A number of restaurants on and off the slopes in Snowmass will offer Mardi Gras specials Tuesday. For a complete list, visit gosnowmass.com.