Snowmass Tourism adds two new hires

Snowmass Tourism has added two new members, Mark Scheller and Jon Delk, to its group sales and marketing departments.

Scheller will lead the group sales team as director, while Delk, a longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, will assume the role of marketing coordinator.

Scheller joined Snowmass Tourism on Sept. 24 with more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in direct sales, hotel and resort sales and marketing and new business development. Scheller will relocate to Snowmass Village from Denver, where he worked as the director of global accounts at GlobauxSource. Scheller also has held positions as vice president of sales at Casino Del Sol Resort, global director of accounts at HelmsBriscoe, and vice president of sales and marketing at Tubac Golf Resort. He offers a broad business and sales perspective, as well as the ability to analyze markets, create budgets and implement sales goals. Outside the office, Scheller enjoys golfing fishing and being outdoors.

Prior to Snowmass Tourism, Delk co-founded and served as managing director of Roaring Fork Cycling. In conjunction with Roaring Fork Cycling, Delk was a ski and snowboard instructor and bike pro for seven years with Aspen Skiing Co. He has worked as website administrator for Skico's ski and snowboard schools as well as in various roles at Eldora Ski Resort and NZSki. A graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder, Delk is currently working toward his MBA with Colorado State University. Delk started his new role with Snowmass Tourism on Sept. 12.

Delk is assisting with the management of Snowmass Tourism's websites, email marketing, lifestyle content and stakeholder communications. Delk lives in Carbondale with his wife, Erin, and their dog, Tanner. In his free time, Delk enjoys traveling, biking, skiing and snowboarding.

"Mark has a wealth of experience and expertise in the group sales sphere and we look forward to his contributions to the group sales director role," Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello wrote in a statement. "Jon's knowledge of all things mountain lifestyle — biking, hiking, skiing, etc. — makes him a valuable asset to the marketing team and we look forward to the unique perspective he will bring to the role."