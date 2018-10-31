Snowmass Thanksgiving community potluck, food drive set for Nov. 18

The annual John Bemis Thanksgiving community potluck and food drive will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Westin Snowmass conference center.

The Rotary Club of Snowmass, Snowmass Chapel and the Town of Snowmass Village will provide the main meal: turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Community members should bring a dish that serves eight, determined by one's last name as follows:

A through H: Side dish

I through P: Dessert

Q through Z: Salad

Judges will sample and declare the best dish in each category. Each winner will receive $100 from Alpine Bank.

Attendees also are asked to bring non-perishable food items, which Rotary Club members will collect at the door.

Snowmass' community potluck and food drive is sponsored by Snowmass Chapel, The Rotary Club of Snowmass, the town of Snowmass and Alpine Bank.