Snowmass Sun and sister papers earn state awards

The Snowmass Sun and its sister publications, The Aspen Times and Aspen Times Weekly, won a number of state awards over the weekend as part of the Colorado Press Association's annual contest.

The Sun picked up honors in the Class 4 division, including editor Erica Robbie's "Miracles on the Mountainside," which won first place for sports story, and she won second in feature story for "Live-safers" about a 10-year-old boy who saved his sister.

Snowmass Sun photographer Anna Stonehouse was honored first place in photography for her "Flying Bronco" photo, which the judges said: "The action and look on the cowboy's face set this picture apart from the competition."

Among the Times and Weekly, the top honors included best website for aspentimes.com, overall excellence honors for the Aspen Times Weekly, and best special section for the "Food & Wine Classic 2017" preview magazine.

The Aspen Times staff picked up first or second place honors in a number of categories in Class 7.

AspenTimes.com was voted the best website in its class, which includes a number of other mountain town news organizations as well as some in the Denver suburbs. Also on the online front, Condon won second place for best breaking news video of his coverage of a grass fire along Highway 82. David Krause won second for use of social media to relay breaking news after Ryan Montoya was found safe after three nights stranded near Pyramid Peak in March 2017.

Recommended Stories For You

In the writing categories, Rick Carroll won second place for a business feature on the return of Aspen Kitchen, and Robbie was second for her education story on the post-Trump election.

The Aspen Times Weekly, which also competes in the Class 4 category, was honored in its class as the sweepstakes winner for its overall editorial work for features and photography.

The Weekly's editor, Jeanne McGovern, and photographer Anna Stonehouse were honored with first place for best public service with their feature "Finding Unity" about the community coming together after the 2016 elections (which also won first place for best use of multimedia); first place for their story/picture combination for "If These Walls Could Talk," about the ghost town of Ashcroft; and first place for sports writing on "Catch, Release, Repeat" about fly fishing and water sports (they also won second place for "Independent Spirit" about horseback riding in the backcountry).

Other honors for the Aspen Times Weekly included Scott Condon for best agriculture story on "Public Lands in Peril?" and Barbara Platts in second place for her "Farm to Bottle" feature; Austin Colbert won second place in education writing for his "Mission Accomplished" feature on 11-year-old climber Elsie Weiss; and Platts' column also won first place for best humorous writing ("Pale People Can Vacation, Too") and sport writing ("Millennials on the Slopes").

The stories had to be published between Nov. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2017, and were judged by another state's news association.